President Donald Trump, who has been hospitalized since Friday with COVID-19, left a Washington, D.C., medical center Sunday night in a motorcade to greet supporters, videos show.
In a video posted to his Twitter account at 5:16 p.m., Trump thanked his doctors and nurses at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center and said he had “learned a lot” about COVID-19.
“I’m about to make a little surprise visit,” Trump said in the video, praising supporters who have been gathered outside Walter Reed hospital since his admission.
Moments later, NBC News and others posted videos showing a motorcade of black SUVs slowly driving past supporters waving flags and banners outside the hospital.
In an official statement, the White House confirmed that “President Trump took a short, last-minute motorcade ride to wave to his supporters outside and has now returned to the Presidential Suite inside Walter Reed,” ABC News reported.
While supporters cheered Trump’s impromptu trip, some others criticized it.
GOPUSA Editor’s Note: President Trump is criticized for anything that he does. Is it important for him to show that his health is improving or irresponsible as the left says? What do you think?
The President’s doctors approved his drive-by supporters outside the hospital this afternoon. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do,” @JuddPDeere45 tells CBS News. “Appropriate precautions were taken” to protect the Pres and all supporting his motorcade. pic.twitter.com/FLJQW04HZG
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 5, 2020
“That Presidential SUV is not only bulletproof, but hermetically sealed against chemical attack,” wrote Dr. James Phillips, an attending physician at Walter Reed, on Twitter. “The risk of COVID19 transmission inside is as high as it gets outside of medical procedures.”
“The irresponsibility is astounding,” Phillips said, saying his thoughts were with the Secret Service agents in the SUV with Trump
The WH Correspondent’s Assn quick to issue an angry statement calling it “outrageous for the president to have left the hospital – even briefly – during a health crisis without a protective (press) pool.” Video of the drive-by caught by TV Network pool camera across the street. pic.twitter.com/AJXmn3b1wb
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) October 4, 2020
A spokesman for the Secret Service had no comment, ABC News reported on Twitter.
Doctors said earlier Sunday that Trump continues to improve and could be released as early as Monday, calling it a best-case scenario, McClatchy News previously reported.
“If he continues to look and feel as well as he does today, our hope is that we can plan for a discharge as early as tomorrow to the White House, where he can continue his treatment course,” said Dr. Brian Garibaldi, director of the biocontainment unit at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore and a member of the president’s medical team.
Trump’s blood oxygen level has dropped twice in two days, he has received supplemental oxygen at least once and he is being treated with steroids, his doctors said for the first time Sunday. In addition, Trump has received two experimental drug therapies during his illness, including one that takes five days to complete.
His second dose was Saturday, McClatchy News previously reported. He has not had a fever since Friday morning, his physician Dr. Sean Conley said.
___
(c)2020 The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.)
Visit The Sacramento Bee (Sacramento, Calif.) at www.sacbee.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Thank God he has answered our prayers!!!!
Good move Trumpster. When I had the Covid, my wife took me out for fresh air, a change of scenery, and though I found it tiring it did lift my spirits.
Yeah Donald!!!
Oh, I’m so very concerned for the 30 year old Secret Service agents who might get infected with a mild virus that couldn’t even keep a 70 year old man down for a weekend. Oh the horror. I need my fainting couch and some pearls to clutch.
Trump is such a meanie. I hate his tone. Did I mention his tone? Such a meanie. Doesn’t he know covid could kill these SS agents instantly?
I believe there is a plexiglass window between the front and rear seats in order to give the president privacy or in this case would prevent germs from passing between the two areas.
Also, I just heard that the SS agents in the car volunteered for this duty.
The doctors made the right call and got out ahead of this disease and the treatment has worked. It was very refreshing to see the president out among his supporters. I was very concerned about him on Friday when they took him by Helicopter 1 to Walter Reed.
One lady I know has not been able to be with her husband since he was admitted into the hospital and now rehab since he had his stroke about three months ago. This also includes his two sons and daughters.
Three more ladies, and two sons have not been able to visit their parents who reside in nursing homes.
It is imperative these draconian rules STOP. Medications and care by doctors and nurses is extremely important, but so is visitation by loved ones. The nursing homes are nothing more than people zoos, where loved ones drive by and wave from a car window. This is no way to behave when a loved one is in the hospital/nursing home/or rehab,
People are created by God and have souls aka a mind. That mind has emotions. You can eat and be cared for, but without the touch of a loved one or a hug or uplifting words from their loved ones, they are doing nothing but existing and most likely longing for the touches and words from their families which would have immense benefits for them.
President Trump has proved this invaluable point by getting out and having a connection with his supporters which boosted his spirit and gave a huge boost to his immune system and the same would work for others.
New Zealanders now have had their gun rights taken away by the ruling party. Quarantine camps have been established and whomever the government says is at risk of having or spreading the virus is being forced into these camps and unable to leave until the powers release them. Welcome to the new America if Biden aka Harris is elected!!!!