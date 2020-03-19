During the course of research for my book “Rules for Defeating Radicals” (Available at Amazon), a fundamental principle of the leftist Alinsky ideology became glaringly apparent. Leftists never truly care about any cause they claim to champion. It is always and only about exploiting the plight of others to gain political leverage and power.

As the Coronavirus drama continues to unfold, this abhorrent leftist character trait is now front and center, and in a manner that may eclipse any previous leftist antics. While it is all important for President Trump to focus on protecting the health of Americans, it is no less crucial to be on the lookout for the ulterior motives of the left, in order to prevent them from exploiting this potentially grave situation to advance their truly dangerous agenda.

The leftist onslaught, as promoted by Saul Alinsky, is ultimately doomed to failure. It is an indisputable truth that no cancer ever outlives its host. The only question at this point is whether or not leftist Democrats will take America down with them as they self-destruct. And this current crisis, regardless of how much of it is contrived or real, is being seized upon by them as “game, set, and match” in their effort to politically destroy President Trump, and in the process destroy any last vestige of opposition to their efforts. If that assessment sounds overly shrill, just consider their dubious track record of recent years.

How did Democrats/leftists get their twisted narrative established so completely and make it nearly universally dominant, while virtually silencing those who disagree? Their strategy is textbook Alinsky. They assert their talking points with seemingly absolute certitude, aggressively attacking and mocking any who dare to disagree. In the case of the Coronavirus, they act as if there is a universally recognized threat to the very future of humanity which only they can alleviate, and they condemn any who don’t go along with the premise. Their success with this technique, especially in times of real or perceived crisis, is a testament to the malignant genius of Saul Alinsky and other master manipulators. Americans should ponder all of this as they view that enormous stash of toilet paper that they have stockpiled at the insistence of leftist fear mongers.

Regardless of the ultimate impact of the Coronavirus on the overall population, the anti-Trump, anti-America leftists in Washington and on the nightly news are fanning the flames of fear for purely political purposes. It is clear on numerous fronts that the actual health and safety of the American people is, at best, a distant secondary consideration. This is their chance to undo so much about America that they detest! And they intend to make the most of it. Obama minion Rahm Emanuel inadvertently unmasked his fellow leftists with his infamous statement “You never let a serious crisis go to waste. And what I mean by that it’s an opportunity to do things you think you could not do before.”

Once this element of who they are is understood, their lack of seriousness regarding the virus, and their other brazen and despicable actions start making perfect sense. The underhanded effort of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D.-CA) to sneak funding for Planned Parenthood into Coronavirus response legislation is but one example. Elsewhere across the nation, political opportunists (all Democrats) have attempted every sordid underhanded effort to infringe on freedom and seize power, from restricting lawful behavior, to curfews in some municipalities, to gun confiscation in New Orleans, to California Governor Gavin Newsom’s proposal to seize hotels, all in the name of taking “decisive action” against the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, they stubbornly and venomously oppose all efforts by the President to prevent incursions from possibly diseased foreigners through the Southern Border. Given this, it becomes inescapable that they remain far more fixated on making political gains and promoting their ideology, than on anyone’s health. When President Trump assembled his panel of medical experts to assess the threat and recommend a response, his leftist opposition was indifferent to the qualifications of panel members. Instead it was the gender and ethnicity of the panel that was called into question. More recently, the predictable group of anti-Trump Democrats and media parakeets is now squalling over his references to the virus as the “Wuhan” and “Chinese” virus.

The impact on the economy, on countless individual lives, and perhaps even on our freedom as Americans has been unfathomable. Throughout all of it, leftist Democrats have been decidedly jubilant, as they strive to paint the situation as a fatal political liability to President Trump, while invoking the crisis to promote their wish list of drastic expansions of federal power.

Yet there may be an enormous “silver lining” to this abominable episode, if our side can muster the courage and moral certitude to recognize it. For the vast majority of Americans, the only real impact of the current hysteria has been the massive stockpiling of toilet paper. It’s as if the nation reflexively responded to all the leftist Democrat fear mongering by collectively soiling itself. Truth be told, the toilet paper panic has its roots in the actual shortages of toilet paper and other basic commodities that have befallen Venezuela in recent years. None of this resulted from war, natural disasters, or pandemics, but from that nation’s far more heinous and deadly catastrophe of seeking to become a socialist “utopia.” And it is the exact catastrophe into which the leftist Democrats want to drag America.

An invaluable lesson can be learned from this, if the American people are willing to learn it. We should never let such a thing happen to us again

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for years.

