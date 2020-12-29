Conservatives are taking issue with Joe Biden’s selections for EPA administrator, secretary of the interior, and secretary of HHS, and they see what he plans to accomplish behind the scenes if he becomes president of the United States.

Biden has chosen Michael Regan, North Carolina’s environment secretary and a former EPA official whom Nature.com describes as a “veteran regulator,” to run the administration. As for the Department of Interior, Biden wants Representative Deb Haaland (D-New Mexico) to serve as secretary.

With these picks, The Washington Post says Biden is putting “environmental justice front and center,” and that is where Marc Morano, a skeptic of catastrophic man-made climate change, has concerns.

“Behind the scenes, without the votes of Congress, they can do massive regulatory control, and it’s what they’re planning,” says Morano, editor of ClimateDepot.com. “It’s what Obama did, and it’s what Trump reversed.”

In the days immediately following the presidential election, Biden said he wanted former Secretary of State John Kerry to be a climate envoy. Former EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy has also been selected for a position as White House climate coordinator.

And just as Morano has issues with these selections, the nation’s major pro-life organizations are unhappy with the Democrat’s pick to run the nation’s health agency.

Joe Biden wants California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to become the head of Health and Human Services (HHS). But as Kristi Hamrick of Students for Life points out, many people find Becerra’s track record to be unsettling.

“Becerra has used his power against people of faith and against pro-life individuals at practically every opportunity,” she reports. “He has attacked health and safety standards for chemical abortion. He has filed felony charges against pro-life journalists such as David Daleiden. He has twice taken nuns to court because they don’t want to pay for contraception and abortion.”

The pro-life groups argue that Becerra, who has also openly stated constitutional protections for religious freedom protect only the individual and not religious organizations, is not qualified for the health job.

“He’s a lawyer,” Hamrick states. “He’s an activist lawyer, and he has been a pro-abortion activist lawyer. So why Xavier Becerra would be chosen to head our nation’s healthcare system when he doesn’t have the experience is clearly an attempt to weaponize our nation’s healthcare against people of faith.”

That is is why 40 of the nation’s top pro-life leaders have written a letter asking U.S. Senators to vote against Becerra’s confirmation as head of HHS.

