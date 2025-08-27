(The Center Square) — The two largest U.S. teachers unions have donated over $40 million to progressive organizations and initiatives, a new report found.

Since 2022, the American Federation of Teachers and the National Education Association together have given $43.5 million to leftwing organizations like the Trevor Project, an LGBTQ+ suicide hotline, according to a new report by Defending Education.

The report outlines that AFT and NEA donated to pro-gender ideology groups, as well as diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, among others. The report states that $29,500 went to Gender Inclusivity LLC, $30,000 to the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network and $60,000 to the Human Rights Campaign Foundation. The union reportedly sent $200,000 to the Black Progressive Action Coalition, $17,941 to the National Equity Project and $110,663 to Politico LLC.

The unions also allocated $600,000 to organizations supporting Democratic candidates, such as the Democratic Governors Association, and $9.3 million to the For Our Future Action Fund, a progressive political action committee, the report said.

“It is clear that the teachers’ unions’ priorities are advancing far-left politics and radical social justice issues, not the education of children. This is a slap in the face to families and teachers who want to focus on helping students improve their reading and math skills,” said Rhyen Staley, a researcher at Defending Education and the driving force behind the report. “It is time that Congress acts to stop this obscene redistribution of public monies to advance leftwing identity politics.”

Since the Trump administration has taken steps to reduce federal education funding, eliminate the U.S. Department of Education and scale back DEI programs, teachers’ unions have voiced strong opposition.

“Nothing is more important than the success of students. America’s educators and parents won’t be silent as Donald Trump, with the support of the MAGA Supreme Court, strips our students, our families, and our communities of protections and funding that Congress has mandated,” said NEA President Becky Pringle, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to allow the dismantling of the Education Department. “Gutting the Department of Education has already harmed students and communities. Today’s ruling withholding relief that the lower courts ordered will only compound the harm.”

The Center Square reached out to both AFT and NEA for a comment, but has yet to receive a response.