Joe Biden said during an event in New York Sunday there would be ‘no more drilling’ in the U.S. one day after Joe Manchin blasted him for vowing to close coal plants – while the president nearly took a spill on stage.

The president could be heard at one point telling someone in the crowd ‘No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling. No.’

On Friday, Biden claimed during an event in California that the U.S. will shut down coal mines in favor of wind and solar plants. As the White House backtracked and claimed Biden’s words were ‘twisted,’ the West Virginia Democrat Senator Manchin said Saturday Biden’s claims are the reason ‘the American people are losing trust in President Biden.’

