Joe Biden said during an event in New York Sunday there would be ‘no more drilling’ in the U.S. one day after Joe Manchin blasted him for vowing to close coal plants – while the president nearly took a spill on stage.
The president could be heard at one point telling someone in the crowd ‘No more drilling. There is no more drilling. I haven’t formed any new drilling. No.’
On Friday, Biden claimed during an event in California that the U.S. will shut down coal mines in favor of wind and solar plants. As the White House backtracked and claimed Biden’s words were ‘twisted,’ the West Virginia Democrat Senator Manchin said Saturday Biden’s claims are the reason ‘the American people are losing trust in President Biden.’
— Read more at the Daily Mail
Whoa! Careful there, Joe! pic.twitter.com/4FiqPilkEa
— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 6, 2022
White House apologists, take notice: Joe Biden’s words were not twisted! The logic leading to his decisions is what has become twisted concerning energy, wind and solar can barely suppement coal, oil or gas power generation during extreme demand times so total reliance on them is foolish and will be disasterous until the ‘science’ that Democrats always touts provides a dependable method to make them feisavle. He said what he said; we heard what we heard! Words have meaning of and by themselves and within the context in which they are used. The dark ages are descending from the clouds of discord sewn by the Biden administration soon to become the winter of our discontent!
So, is the woman holding up the bra another way of saying that Biden ***** as President??
Of course there is no more drilling—this idiot doesn’t know the drill, so to speak.
I think it’s just a way to tell the world, “I am an idiot!” She should remember the Internet lives forever and her prospective boss may see that someday.
Twisted what words? Seemed pretty straightforward to me. But I’m not a democrat that specializes in double speak
You have to be a politician or lawyer to specialize in double speak. Politician = Lier.