Human Events’ Jack Posobiec on Thursday broke down the trending topic of “national divorce,” recently endorsed by Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, arguing that it’s “not possible” and that “millions would die” in war.

“There’s been this question of national divorce and it’s come up time and time again, it’s getting another moment in the limelight right now,” said Posobiec. “And I just got to come out and say it, I mean, this is a silly idea, this is never gonna happen.”

“This is not viable. It is not possible. And I really don’t think that we should be spending that much time talking about it. I think that people might be saying it for good reasons and well-meaning reasons, but it’s also not going to happen,” he added.

It was on Monday when Republican Rep. Greene suggested that the United States would benefit from a “national divorce,” wherein the country would be separated between Democratic and Republican-led states.

“We need a national divorce. We need to separate by red states and blue states and shrink the federal government,” she wrote in the controversial tweet.

“Everyone I talk to says this. From the sick and disgusting woke culture issues shoved down our throats to the Democrat’s traitorous America Last policies, we are done,” the Georgia congresswoman added.

She later clarified on The Charlie Kirk Show that she meant a peaceful separation, not war.

However, Posobiec pointed out that this idea of a calm divorce isn’t realistic.

“This idea of people moving… from red states to blue states, that’s completely different. And if that’s your definition of a national divorce, like I’ve seen some people say, then okay, I’m willing to hear you out,” the podcast host said. “Obviously I’m also seeing those demographic shifts within the United States. Of course we can see that people, yes, obviously, are moving from blue states to red states right now. We’re also seeing red states to blue states.”

According to the latest census data, California’s population decreased by more than 500,000 people between April 2020 and July 2022, with nearly 700,000 more residents leaving than moving in. The blue state’s population decrease was second only to the fellow Democrat-controlled state of New York, which lost about 15,000 more people than California.

“…But that’s not what national divorce means,” Posobiec continued. “If people are talking about actually seceding from the United States, from the US government, and becoming a second country, which again, we saw this in 1860… It did not go well…It was not allowed to occur.”

He began listing the reasons why he believes a national divorce isn’t feasible, saying, “So, number one, this would lead to a massive war, let me be very clear about that. It will lead to a massive, cataclysmic war.”

According to Posobiec, this war would have similar atrocities as the Civil War, in that it would be “Friend against friend, family member against family member, or sibling against sibling, father against son, the whole nine yards.”

“Millions would die in a national divorce, and that’s just the truth. Plus, that doesn’t even get into what China, Russia, Iran, Mexico, the cartels would do if all those people were getting involved,” he continued, adding that dangerous drug cartels would take over the southwestern US “in a heartbeat.”

“Not only that, because I heard [from] MSNBC… they’re framing it in terms of, you know, the numbers of food stamps and economic assistance, et cetera, et cetera, because that’s the whole world to them; social programs,” Posobiec said, before asking “Where do blue cities get their food?”

The US Navy veteran went on to predict that the lack of resources like food from red-state “breadbaskets” would lead to blue states “attacking” people out of desperation.

“…At the end of the day, the US economy is too integrated to allow this to ever be broken into two countries… The only way that you could have multiple governments running it would go back to the status that we had in the US prior to the Revolutionary War, where you had multiple empires carving up the North American landmass for themselves,” Posobiec argued, before making a parallel between the lives of those arguing for national divorce, and the concept itself.

“…I’m not targeting anyone directly, but I’ve noticed something. It seems to me, that a national divorce is like the most Gen X thing that I’ve ever heard, because it seems like all the people that are seriously talking about national divorce are from Gen X. And isn’t that the Gen X answer for everything? Let’s just get divorced, irreconcilable differences. Let’s just split up and hope that the kids are going to be okay…It doesn’t work,” he concluded the segment.

