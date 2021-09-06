The anger over the death of 13 American service members – coupled with the refusal of the Biden administration to take responsibility for the blunders of the Afghanistan withdrawal – has many people calling for accountability. That includes some lawmakers and concerned citizens who are calling for President Joe Biden to resign or be removed in accordance with the 25th Amendment.
Republican Congressman Dan Crenshaw serves Texas’s 2nd Congressional District. During a recent appearance on Fox News, the Afghanistan war veteran pointed out that the reality of replacing Biden must be dealt with.
“It’s worse than we thought it would be – and we have to deal with reality here,” Crenshaw said. “The reality is the second in line is Kamala Harris, and third in line is Nancy Pelosi – so these are existential questions for our country.
“Who do we actually want in charge?” he asked. “It’s seems like three pretty terrible options. And then what are our avenues to make something happen here? These are real questions.”
As for the president’s current state of mind, the Texas lawmaker contends “he’s certainly now suffering from something – whether it’s old age or dementia – [but] it’s a very clear change in Joe Biden from even a few years ago.”
And Crenshaw points out that even members of Biden’s own party are not confident about his leadership.
“I’ve heard stories of Barack Obama not trusting Joe Biden’s judgment. I’ve heard of stories of him kicking Joe Biden out of the room during really serious discussions about, say, the Osama Bin Laden raid because, as he put it, Joe Biden’s thought process was dangerous to the mission,” Crenshaw described.
“So, his judgment has frankly always been in question. They are plenty of people who have stated this, but he’s been on the wrong side of every major foreign policy decision. [Now] it’s become worse than we thought.”
In a speech earlier this week, Biden described the withdrawal from Afghanistan as an “extraordinary success.” But Crenshaw has asked for whistleblowers involved in the Kabul airport evacuation to come forward and describe what they actually witnessed.
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
“Biden, Harris Or Pelosi?”
You call that choice?? Not hardly. None of the above—that doesn’t even count as choosing the lesser of all evil because all three are as low as you can go.
“Who do we actually want in charge?”
The legitimate President from whom the election was stolen—DONALD TRUMP.
It isn’t just a matter of physically replacing Joe Biden—we need someone who is able to clean up the astounding mess he has made of everything and get every aspect of our country back on track as quickly as possible. The Trumpster has proved that he is capable—reinstate Trump.
We don’t need to ‘Reinstate’ Trump. He never lost. And he never conceded. There were many paths to justice. None were taken. The last traitor in this string of accomplices was the Vice President. And the ludicrous reason he now gives for throwing in the towel on that fateful day in January simply cements his guilt and complicity.
That’s something i hate seeing folk keep saying “We can’t get rid of biden, as harris or pelosi will be worse”… TO ME, that is a defeatist/apathetic mentality… WE NEED TO GET RID OF all 3 of them.
We can debate whether each is worse than the previous, or just as bad. I would lean towards the first option. But in reality, it doesn’t matter which of these is in the ‘Chair’. The leadership will not change. This is the beauty of the SWAMP! They are ultimately in charge regardless of what democrat receives the title.
SO lets get rid of all the commucrats!
The only thing that kept Obama alive for 2 terms was sleepy Joe was his VP. The only thing keeping sleepy in office is, harris or pelosi. Just think, all of this because of a stolen election.
That’s why I sometimes think, as much as I’d like to see Trump back in the Big Chair in the White House (and I really do!), strategically it might better benefit to have Ron DeSantis run for President, and choose Trump as his VP choice. I know it would be better the other way around, but with Trump as VP, we’d have two strong Conservatives in the White House in control, as Trump would be DeSantis’ insurance against Dim-Dems going after him, not wanting Trump as President again. And DeSantis would have a VP that not only would solidly back him, but he would benefit from Trump’s relationship with the common citizen, and his common-man street smarts and business man acumen.
If only Trump was a little younger. Then he’d be able to win the Presidency again after DeSantis two terms.
Just a passing strategic thought.
But I’m 100% for a Trump-DeSantis ticket in 2024 with Trump for President. It would be a powerful team to try and defeat (Dem cheating notwithstanding). We just need him, one way or another, back in the White House.
JUST as long as Pence is no where to be seen!
Next midterm when gop takes over house, elect Trump as speaker then he would be in line for presidency. Speaker need not be elected official.
I’ve often thought, EVERYONE IN that presidential line for succession, SHOULD HAVE TO MEET THE EXACT same legal and other requirements, that the POTUS HIMSELF has to meet.. Especially regarding the “NATURAL BORN US CITIZEN part!”
Did Obama meet any of them? Questionable
I firmly believe what we need is for the Senate and Congress to meet and agree that ALL THREE of these need to be removed. United they could press all three to resign from the positions and retire to public life.
In addition the combined bodies also need to look into the 2020 election with an unbiased eye and when they discover the rampant voter fraud and ballot tampering they should swear in President Trump for a FULL second term!
Good idea, but it won’t ever happen.
If we can wait for the 2022 election and let the potato in for two years and one day, President Trump can serve out the potatoes term and run again for President in 2024. Constitution, Amendment 22, Section 1.
Good God. Kinda like choosing between cholera, malaria, and botulism. Who’s fourth in line?
Like sitting down to dinner and the waiter asks Would you like Dog, cat, or rat droppings for your meal?