President hopeful Joseph R. Biden made social media headlines on Monday for all the wrong reasons after botching the Declaration of Independence in Texas.
The former Vice President attempted to inspire a crowd by orating one of the most famous documents in world history, only to fumble over the words with “you know the thing.”
“We hold these truths to be self-evident,” Mr. Biden, said. “All men and women created … by the — you know — you know the thing.”
The Democrat meant to say something along the lines of, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.”
Some of the many responses on Twitter were consolidated on the news aggregator website Twitchy.
A sampling of the feedback include:
“Vote Biden: You Know… the thing.” “This is bad. Really bad. At what point will someone stop this train wreck?” “This is the establishment’s chosen guy. That’s a comforting thought.” “Eight more months of this.”
Mr. Biden’s remarks, however, come in the wake of a much-needed primary win in South Carolina.
The 77-year-old handily defeated rival Sen. Bernard Sanders 48.4% to 19.9% respectively.
“We are very much alive,” Mr. Biden assured supporters Saturday evening.
Joe Biden quoting the Declaration of Independence: “We hold these truths to be self-evident: all men and women created by- go- you know- you know the thing.”
pic.twitter.com/ZCl0UJ2fvw
— Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) March 2, 2020
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
People (wife, close friends) who love Biden more than they love power need to step in and stop Joe from further embarrassing himself. He’s clearly not up to the demands of running for office, much less functioning as President if he actually gets elected.
The Dem’s have no choice but to support Joe, their other choices at this point are unacceptable. The party has been so intent on removing Trump thru legal means because they have no viable candidates to try and beat him in this election. And unless they buckle down and realign the party they will have no viable candidate in 2024 either….
Obama didn’t recall how many US states there are despite supposedly being from Hawaii, the 50th and last state but it didn’t hurt him one bit. The enemedia back Dem candidates who are gaffe machines but attack Repubs like junkyard dogs for a single slip up. Remember how “macaca” was career-ending for a Repub while Biden’s patronizing comments about Obama’s skin color were not? If we could end the double standard, Dems would never win another election.