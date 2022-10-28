Outgoing Republican congresswoman Liz Cheney threw her weight Thursday behind a Democratic lawmaker who is facing a tight re-election race in Michigan.
Cheney failed to win her party’s primary in August and while she has been a critic of Republicans aligning themselves behind former President Donald Trump, her endorsement of congresswoman Elissa Slotkin marks a first in her political career.
Democrat Liz Cheney failedhttps://t.co/Uk9Q2bJI4X
— Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 25, 2022
“I’m proud to endorse Elissa Slotkin,” Cheney said in a statement, according to the Hill news website. “Serving together on the Armed Services Committee, I have come to know Elissa as a good and honorable public servant who works hard for the people she represents, wants what’s best for the country, and is in this for the right reasons.”
Cheney has progressively found herself on the outs with the Republican Party as it has become increasingly beholden to former Trump’s MAGA (Make America Great Again) ideology. Cheney has been a stark critic of Trump and his claims of 2020 election fraud and has been a pivotal member on the House of Representative panel probing the Jan. 6, 2021, riots where Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol.
It’s no surprise the Cheney family is joining her and it exposes the permanent Washington establishment's War-First, America-Last agenda.
Elissa Slotkin can keep Liz Cheney while I work to keep America out of senseless wars.
— Tom Barrett (@barrettbrigade1) October 27, 2022
Cheney has now become part of a growing camp of traditional Republicans who have endorsed Democrats rather than Trump or his political allies.
In 2019, Senator Jeff Flake, Former Governor John Kasich, ex-Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel and one-time Secretary of State Colin Powell were among dozens of Republicans who backed the then-Democratic nominee.
Flake would go on to become Biden’s envoy to Türkiye.
Slotkin is currently locked in a heated race against Republican candidate state senator Tom Barret in Michigan’s 7th congressional district. The race is considered a toss-up by the Cook Political Report, which is a non-partisan group that analyzes US elections.
The FiveThiryEight polling website said Slotkin is favored to win her re-election race.
The lizard is a democrap because she WANTS to be a democrap. Fortunately, she can do no more damage. Thank you Wyoming voters.
Liz Cheney is soooo depressing, such bad karma. People like her are just a black hole of negativity. What a miserable person she is.
Lightheaded Liz Cheney has morphed herself into the equivalent of a Democrat Party tar baby, trying to substitute corn molasses for tar, who when she sticks she faux sweetness to you at election time, all the running Brer’ rabbit Democrats just end up in the briar patch of sticky lost campaigns, tossed down the Trumped up rabbit holes where even an Alice cannot recognize what a Great American Wonderland is supposed to look like. Getting an endorsement from Liz is the equivalent Judas Kiss of Death, from one who has betrayed her own party, and will betray as quickly the new found friends she uses to promote her revenge upon Trump by any means necessary, even if it means ending up in the political sewers and swamps herself. For one who claims to be saving democracy, just how come she cannot abide backing the duly democrat elected leader of her own party? It is obvious her concept of an American Democracy is as confused and warped as the illegitimate American Socialists she now hangs out with who disguise themselves as legitimate American Democrats, but govern like National Socialists where party always Trumps THE PEOPLE, unlike Trump who enlarges THE PEOPLE as the party also comes along for the rise.
Can you imagine what it would be like to live with this creature? She is such a downer, so bitter, so mad and out to get even with a political party that she turned her back on.
She’s never known anything but politics. She was raised in it and thought she owned that House seat because she inherited Dick’s legacy.
She doesn’t realize that she’s having her last hurrah right now. She is hated by Republicans and won’t be any use at all to Democrats and the media as soon as she leaves the House for the last time.