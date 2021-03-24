WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden called on Congress to “immediately pass” legislation that would close loopholes in gun background checks and ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines in his first public remarks after a mass shooting at a grocery store in Boulder, Colorado, killed 10 people.
“I don’t need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common-sense steps that will save the lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act,” Biden said Tuesday, speaking from the White House State Dining Room.
Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden are “devastated” by the shooting, adding that he “just can’t imagine how the families are feeling – the victims whose futures were stolen from them.”
“As president,” he said in remarks lasting six minutes, “I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe.”
Monday’s carnage at a King Soopers grocery store was the nation’s second mass shooting in a week, six days after an attack at three Georgia spas that left eight people dead. It reignited a debate over gun control as Biden also faces challenges posed by a global pandemic and a growing number of migrants gathered at the U.S.-Mexico border.
Photographs of the 10 people killed by suspect Ahmad al-Issa in #Boulder, Colo. I was told a few days ago that the race of victims in shootings matter even if there is no evidence of race playing a role in the attack. pic.twitter.com/fxiG4jGbdM
— Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) March 24, 2021
Biden pointed to two bills that passed the House this month that would “close loopholes in the background system,” urging the Senate to move with urgency to pass both.
One would expand background checks on individuals seeking to purchase or transfer firearms, while the other would close the “Charleston loophole,” a gap in federal law that lets gun sales proceed without a completed background check if three businesses days have passed.
“These are bills that received votes with both Republicans and Democrats in the House. This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue that will save lives, American lives. And we have to act. We should also ban ‘assault weapons’ in the process.”
.@FoxNews: Cruz blasts Dems for 'ridiculous theater' in calls for gun control after shootings https://t.co/MlSJtrtt8z
— Senator Ted Cruz (@SenTedCruz) March 23, 2021
Biden recalled a law he helped pass as a senator from Delaware in 1994 that banned the manufacturing of ‘assault weapons’ and high-capacity magazines for civilian use. The law phased out in 2004, however, under a 10-year sunset provision. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., would revive the ‘assault weapons’ ban.
“It was the law for the longest time,” Biden said. “And it brought down these mass killings. We should do it again.”
In addition to legislation, White House press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the Biden administration is considering a “range of levers,” including executive actions, to address gun safety. She did not elaborate.
Slain officer the ‘definition of an American hero,’ Biden says
The president said he was briefed by Attorney General Merrick Garland and FBI Director Christopher Wray on the shooting. He spoke to Colorado Gov. Jared Polis and planned to speak to Boulder Mayor Sam Weaver. Biden said he will “have much more to say as we learn more.”
Biden made his comments before departing on Air Force One for Columbus, Ohio, where he toured an Ohio State University hospital on the 11th anniversary of the Affordable Care Act going into effect. “I hope so,” Biden said, crossing his fingers, when asked whether he has the political capital to move forward on gun measures. “I don’t know. I haven’t done any counting yet.”
Biden directed flags at the White House to be flown at half staff, just hours after the president’s previous order to honor the Atlanta victims by lowering the flags expired.
Colorado law enforcement authorities identified 21-year-old Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa as the suspect in the Boulder shooting. He is in custody and faces murder charges. A motive is unclear. The 10 victims ranged in age from 20 to 65 and included one Boulder police officer, Eric Talley, 51.
Biden called Talley “the definition of an American hero” and extended his condolences to his family.
“When he pinned on that badge yesterday morning, he didn’t know what the day would bring,” Biden said. “He thought he would be coming home to his family and his seven children. But when the moment to act came, officer Talley did not hesitate in his duty, making the ultimate sacrifice in his effort to save lives.”
Schumer vows a vote on gun background checks
Biden’s push for urgent action on guns came as the Senate Judiciary Committee held a hearing on gun violence – organized before the Boulder shooting – and as gun control activists renewed calls for the president to move on stricter gun laws.
Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the Senate, now that Democrats hold slight control in the chamber, will “debate and address” gun violence. He vowed to bring the bill requiring universal background checks to the floor.
“We cannot seem to finish grieving one tragedy before another takes place,” Schumer said. “It’s a reminder that we must confront a devastating truth in the United States: an unrelenting epidemic of gun violence steals innocent lives with alarming regularity.”
Yet passing any gun legislation could be a struggle for Democrats, who would need 60 votes in the Senate to avoid a potential filibuster. Senate Republicans slammed the renewed Democratic efforts on gun legislation.
“Every time there’s a shooting, we play this ridiculous theater where this committee gets together and proposes a bunch of laws that would do nothing to stop these murders,” said Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. He accused Democrats of wanting to “take away guns from law-abiding citizens,” which he said would make crime worse.
As a candidate in the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden regularly touted how he successfully took on the National Rifle Association during his political career.
Biden wasn’t always anti-gun.
He campaigned on requiring background checks for all gun purchases, repealing protections for gun manufacturers, banning the manufacture and sale of assault weapons and high-capacity magazines and creating a program to buy back assault such weapons on the streets, among other reforms.
Former President Barack Obama grieved for the families of the victims in a statement. He also called for action on gun control, saying it is “long past time for those with the power to fight this epidemic of gun violence to do so.”
With Biden as his vice president, Obama unsuccessfully pushed for gun reform measures after a shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut killed 20. His efforts stalled amid resistance led by Republicans.
“It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence,” Obama said. “But we can make it harder for those with hate in their hearts to buy weapons of war. We can overcome opposition by cowardly politicians and the pressure of a gun lobby that opposes any limit on the ability of anyone to assemble an arsenal. We can, and we must.”
— Joey Garrison
Police: Suspect bought weapon days before supermarket shooting. 10A
The “Socialist Democrat Party State” political officers and Gestapo are just getting started.
You will obey, be loyal and support the “Socialist Democrat Party State” or you will be classified as
“Enemies of the State”.
You WILL NOT have the ability to resist or defend yourself against the
“Socialist Democrat Party State” .
We the People either STOP and Destroy this Socialist Democrat Party or we become Servants of the Socialist Democrat Party.
“As president,” he said in remarks lasting six minutes, “I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep the American people safe”. Yep, Joe, you are going to take guns away from law abiding citizens, but you do not take them away from the criminals in the inner cities, who commit black on black crime and you do not take away guns from the antifa criminals. I find it funny that the Fake News cable stations and Fake News journalists said this was a “white supremacist” who committed these shootings in Boulder. These Fake News clowns didn’t realize, that it was a Muslim who committed these crimes, because as usual, the communist news media did not wait for the results of the investigation. Then there is Barack: ““It will take time to root out the disaffection, racism and misogyny that fuels so many of these senseless acts of violence,” Obama said”. Hey Barack, most of the gun violence is in the inner cities and the majority of the gun violence is committed by “people of color”. So Barack, you are the racist!!!!!!
IF he want’s to KEEP US SAFE. Start by STOPPING THE BLOODY INVASION OF OUR NATION..
“I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep Americans safe.” Tell that to the border patrol slo joe. You couldn’t care less about the safety of the American people.
AND since he and harris BOTH FUNDED bail for rioters, who KILLED AMERICANS while burning places down, they obviously don’t care about americans there!
another leftwing attempt at politisizing a muslim terrorist act so they can take your weapons.
assault rifles now then all guns if they ever get the first one they will not stop.
if we give up our guns we will be SLAVES TO THIS DEMONS.
if this is the case then your security teams and secret service will have to do the same.
tyranny in full bloom.
THIS IS why there’s a large part of me, that feels BOTH THIS and the Atlanta shooting, were ENGINEERED BY THE DEMS…
IMO ITS very telling that ALL of last year, we didn’t (Or if we did we didn’t HEAR about it), have a single mass shooting.
BUT LESS THAN 3 months into biden’s reign, now we’ve got 3 on the trot!
I would feel a lot safer if we banned the Democratic Party as an anti-Constitutional terrorist organization…
Just ban Muslims from owning guns. Problem solved
Economist John Lott who has studied gun crime stats thoroughly and published several books has shown that if you removed guns from all blacks in the USA, gun crime would drop to Canadian and European levels. Blacks do the crime, then “educated” blacks and their white Dem sycophants demand that they not do the time because they’re “over-represented” in jails. They’re in jail because they’re over-represented in criminal activity but their dishonest “intellectuals” refuse to factor that in. The few honest ones like Drs. Sowell or Walter Williams are ignored.
BAN DEMS, not just muslims owning guns!
typical Progressive Liberal Socialist Democrat response…..nothing more nothing less
“I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep Americans safe.” …. Build the dang wall on the Southern border then!
“I’m going to use all the resources at my disposal to keep Americans safe.”
GOOD !! Prohibit abortion. This would save innumerable lives every year.
From what i’ve heard, he’s TRYING TO TEAR DOWN the wall Trump built…
Creepy Joe can use executive orders to ban guns and high-capacity magazines. He can make it a crime to let your brother pick up and examine your shotgun. He can institute mandatory buybacks, surrender and confiscation of firearms. The congress can do the same…. but 99.8% of us will just laugh… and the vast majority of county sheriffs will not enforce this garbage.
I CERTAINLY Hope you’re right, about “The majority of sherriffs won’t enforce it”.. CAUSE OTHERWISE the bloodshed will be high.
“Former President Barack Obama grieved for the families of the victims in a statement. ”
Horse pucky! He’s ecstatic at the opportunity to use these possibly manufactured crises to reinforce the CPUSA aka DemoKrat Partei’s attempts to disarm the American public as well as get attention from his adoring, virtue signaling racist supporters. It’s hardly a coincidence that every time they try to pass new, useless and Constitutionally illegal, legislation to violate the 2nd Amendment, there are mass shootings by anti-social Leftist loons.
See “Why Meadow Died: The People and Policies That Created The Parkland Shooter and Endanger America’s Students”, written by Andrew Pollack who lost his beautiful young daughter at Parkland.
America would be safer if ‘gun legislation’ laws carried a stipulation, if any shootings occurred after passage carried a minimum sentence of 10 years at hard labor for every legislation that voted for passage.
A lack of restrictions on carrying weapons for self defense would end this type of shootings immediately.
When the firearm is first noticed by an ARMED LAW ABIDING CITIZEN, the ‘event’ would end almost immediately.
The bullet that stops the shooter IS NOT REQUIRED TO BE FROM A POLICE OFFICER 15 MINUTES AFTER IT STARTS.
An ARMED CITIZEN has EVERY RIGHT TO STOP CRIME, regardless of the type of crime. or the location!
ANY private business that posts a ‘no guns allowed’ sign is ACCEPTING THE OBLIGATION TO ENSURE EVERY PATRONS SAFETY.
And iMO ANY business that DOES prevent folks defending themselves, DESERVES TO GET SUED for “ENABLING THE SHOOTINGS to occur”
I love the phrase “assault weapon’s”… what the hell does that mean… I can assault someone with a pencil and kill them. Then there’s “high capacity magazines” … what the hell does that mean… no more than 5… or 7… or what… I can change a magazine in less than 2 seconds. This jackass and the rest of the communist occupier democrat’s and rino’s have absolutely NO idea what so ever they’re talking about. No one’s going to abide by anything these moron do or say when it comes to keeping their families safe and free… keeping in view they legally and rightfully don’t belong in the faux positions they occupy.
So just what is classified as an assault weapon. Seems to me that if I use a butter knife to try to hurt someone, that is an assault weapon. London has already banned knives in that city.
My adamant gun control “freak out” neighbor is not as smart as he thinks. I asked him if it would be okay for me to own a 22 rifle. He was fine with that until I pointed out that my AR15 is basically a 22cal rifle. He wanted to argue about that and now claims it is a “machine gun”.
No one is as dumb as one that refuses to learn
A slingshot propels an assault rock,
So, is it the slingshot that is the assault weapon?
or the rock?
TO dems, BOTH would be ‘assault weapons”.
OH and filthy. I’ve even seen some libtards, say SIX SHOOTERS, and 5 shot shotguns, are “TOo much”..
Considering that CO has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the nation and they did NOTHING to stop the carnage I fail to understand how increased gun laws will stop criminals from committing crimes.
Interesting how when a criminal drives about 20 miles to go to shoot up a grocery store and every victim is white there is not even the slightest mention of a possible motive being race and thus the crime being a ‘hate crime’. (Aren’t they all actually?) If the victims were of other racial backgrounds that would be the conclusion drawn by the mainstream media and beat into us at every opportunity.
If gun violence is an epidemic then so is opioid use which causes significantly more deaths. When are the liberals going to hold opioid manufacturers responsible for the drugs they create? If you can hold a gun manufacturer responsible for someone using their product irresponsibly shouldn’t the same hold true for drugs?
You’re bringing logic to a Dem emote-a-thon. Dems cannot reason. By controlling public education and the media they make sure America’s youth can’t think their way out of a wet paper bag. China will be running rings around our emotional basket cases requiring safe spaces and a pacifier.
AND why if gun rules are the solution, DO PLACES LIKE chicago STILL HAVE some of the highest shootings each and every year…. CAUSE CRIMINALS WILL ALWAYS GET GUNS.. No matter what rules you make.
The truth about assault weapons is that there is no such thing specific thing. So-called assault weapons are actually semi-automatic firearms—the guns most commonly used by millions of law-abiding Americans.
Banning firearms because of their cosmetic features is misguided.
“Assault weapon”, A political term…“ Prior to 1989, the term “assault weapon” did not exist in the lexicon of firearms. It is a political term, developed by anti-gun publicists to expand the category of “assault rifles.”
A pencil used to assault someone is, by definition, an assault weapon.
Hell, to one of my neighbors when i lived in Gulfport, a BLACK BELT martial artists is an Assault weapon…
Ol’ double barrel Biden is an agenda driven fool. If he has his way, only criminals will be well armed and our citizens will be rendered defenseless against them. What the Geriatric White House interloper, the immediate and expected successor to his throne, and his deceived Lefty concubines won’t tell you is that only responsible firearm owners will actually be disarmed if he has his way. It is always to the benefit of Leftists that the greatest number of citizens are endangered and the greatest degree of chaos is imposed upon our citizens. That is why for instance Joe is still full speed ahead in his border assault upon the American people even though his seditious policies have clearly continue to create pandemonium there. On the surface his are policies that seem to make no sense at all even for a mindless geriatric incompetent. But wait there’s more! Leftism establishes domination of nations by endangerment and coercion of their citizens which establishes reliance upon government while always relieving its citizens of greater measures of their legitimate freedoms until those freedoms are entirely gone. This is Leftist 101.
With respect to firearm ownership, it has been observed that criminals most often don’t obey laws, or even edicts since that is what makes them criminals. Go figure?
HOW many criminals were involved in all those MONTHS UPON MONTHS Of riotings, HAD FIREARMS?? How many crooks who were involved in those autonomous zones, CARRIED FIREARMS even though LEGALLY SInce they are felons, they supposedly can’t by one!
YET when a legal firearm owner (rittenhouse) got attacked, and defended himself, HE WAS THE ONE charged. NOT those who assaulted him!
IMO THAT IS their end goal. ALLOW THE CROOKS TO DO what they want to we the people, while WE CAN’T fight back.
Unconstitutional firearm restrictions do not impede illegal firearm ownership but legally owned firearms. In this manner Leftist legislative thugs without regard for the constitutional rights of legitimate firearm owners relieve our citizens of the greatest number of defensive and recreational firearms while endangering the greatest number of those they are able to disarm and those proximate to them like family and friends.
The Biden/Obama sponsored foreigner assaults on the USA. We no longer have a government that is for the People. My vote is with Putin.
How’s this for a buzz phrase: Ban assault “presidents” who were illegally installed and who use “high capacity” executive orders to attack and kill the constitutionally guaranteed freedoms and securities of American citizens.
The shooter suffered from mental problems, he was on the radar by the FBI as a sympathizer of ISIS and he was “anti Trump”. So in other words, he is “pro Biden”.
I wonder what the political affiliation of the guy in Atlanta was??
The mentally depreciated allegedly-elected president of the United States does not understand the words that he is saying.
If a burglar shoots you with a rifle; it IS an “assault rifle” because the rifle was used in an assault. A crime.
If you use a rifle to shoot a burglar, it is a “self-defense rifle” Not a crime.
A “high capacity” magazine is used by the survivor of a gun fight because the other(s) involved ran out of bullets.
Dem math. Atlanta white shooter with victims 2 whites and 6 Asians. Conclusion: obviously hate crime.
Boulder Muslim Syrian shooter with 10 out of 10 victims white. Conclusion: no idea what motive might be.
He could have been shouting “DEATH TO INFIDELS”, and they’d still say “we have found no motive”..
“Biden: Ban ‘Assault Weapons’, High Capacity Magazines Immediately!”
Shotgun Joe has heard the People reject a removal of federal Constitutional affirmation of the right to self defense, especially arms.
Shotgun Joe knows the People reject a removal of federal Constitutional affirmation of the right to self defense, especially arms.
The controllers who put words in Shotgun Joes’ mouth also know this is true, but do not want it so.
The vast numbers of Sheriffs, and peace officers in the field know this is true.
Whether it is groping a child behind her back and smelling her hair, or extorting concessions from a country for personal reasons, or removing the Constitutional affirmation for self defense using arms (because the inherent right of self-defense cannot be abolished)
NO MEANS NO!
Expecting any kind of compliance or co-operation on this arms ban is idiocy, and 25th Amendment qualifiable, or impeachable.
Assault weapons have been illegal since 1934.