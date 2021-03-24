Let’s imagine a fictional ‘Hypocrisy Games’ to fit the current zeitgeist. None of us is perfect, and everyone’s a hypocrite to some extent, but some folks seem to excel … the Democratic media, for example. And Joe Biden … and Andrew Cuomo … and Chuck Schumer … and Nancy Pelosi … and Dr. Andrew Fauci.

The Olympics are in the news again because there’s serious talk about a boycott, like the one during the Summer Olympics in Moscow.

This time around, it’s the Chinese Communists. They richly deserve sanctions for their genocide and slavery of the Muslim Uighurs, their persecution of Christians and Falun Gong followers, their stranglehold on Hong Kong and their threats against Taiwan. There’s also China’s evil gift of the Wuhan virus, relentless hacking and high-tech thefts.

If enough nations boycott to force the 2022 Games to change locales, that would be great. If not, we shouldn’t punish our athletes as we did in 1980, when Jimmy Carter forced them to sit out because the Soviets invaded Afghanistan.

All it did was sabotage runners, swimmers and pole vaulters who had spent years training. They got hosed to make a political point, however morally sound.

In 1936, black American track star Jesse Owens won four gold medals in Berlin against Germany’s “Master Race,” making Adolph Hitler furious. How about we send our athletes to beat the snot out of the Chinese communists in their own “workers’ paradise?”

Sen. Mitt Romney, who ran the 2002 Winter Olympics in Utah, agrees that barring our athletes “is the easy, but wrong, answer.” He says we should send the team and their families, but discourage anyone else from enriching the Chinese Communist Party with revenue from hotels, meals and tickets.

“American corporations that routinely send large groups of their customers and associates to the games should send them to U.S. venues instead,” he added. Corporate suits take note; you’ve been called out by one of your own. Not sure it will help, though. The ruling elites are so over American patriotism.

Olympic goldAs long as we’re on the Olympics, it’s easy to imagine a fictional Hypocrisy Games to fit the current zeitgeist. None of us is perfect, and everyone’s a hypocrite to some extent, but some folks seem to excel.

China wins the Gold in the “Unity” event, for purporting to bring the world together while savagely persecuting religious minorities and dissenters.

America’s Democrat Media Party get the Silver for whining about “Unity” while pouring gasoline on any racial conflict that can be exploited for political gain. Right now, they’re whipping up the fiction of a War on Asian-Americans because of the massage parlor murder spree in Georgia by a deranged sex addict. They have no trouble with pornography, by the way. Or prostitution. They are concerned, however, that Ivy League schools are admitting too many Asians.

The Bronze goes to “Doonesbury” cartoonist Garry Trudeau, who repeatedly portrayed President Trump with blood-stained hands. Mr. Trudeau finally went the whole nine yards with a newspaper clip from an actual 1930s German newspaper about Adolph Hitler.

In “False Compassion,” Joe Biden wins the Gold for exuding “concern” while plunging our nation into a horrible border crisis. Once again, we have thousands of “kids in cages,” catch-and-release of Covid-positive illegal aliens and criminals and a welcome mat for literally millions more. Thanks, Joe. This is so awful that we’re not bothering with a Silver or Bronze.

In “Illogical Judo,” Chuck Schumer gets the Gold for flipping blame to President Trump for the Biden Administration’s border disaster. “They inherited a big, big mess created by Donald Trump,” he said.

Nancy Pelosi gets the Silver: “What the administration has inherited is a broken system at the border and they are working to correct that,” she said, blinking rapidly.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas snared the Bronze by asserting, “the prior administration dismantled our nation’s immigration system in its entirety.”

In “Policy Gymnastics,” infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci gets the Gold for obvious reasons, especially his backflips. Hey, no masks needed. Wait. I don’t care if you got a shot. Put that mask on. Make it two.

In the “Long Jump From Reality,” the Gold Medal goes to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. He insists he did a great job despite thousands of deaths in nursing homes that were forced to accept covid-positive patients. Then he lied bald-faced about it. A half dozen women also claim he’s a sexual predator.

Gov. Cuomo awarded himself the Silver by grousing that he’s the victim of “cancel culture.” The Guv also took the Bronze, assuring us he will finish out his term, even though his own party wants him out. This medal trifecta could make for an awkward moment on the tri-level podium when they play “New York, New York,” but that’s his problem. Maybe he could hop from level to level.

In “Artistic Spinning,” a shared Gold Medal goes to the media and Big Tech for paddling in perfect synchronicity while bashing Trump and cheering Democrats. This has been a five-year event.

In “It Worked So Shut Up,” the Gold goes to the Washington Post, which has finally admitted that it published lies about the phone call Mr. Trump made in December to Georgia’s election investigator. The false excerpts triggered the demands for the second impeachment.

The Gold for “Hammer Throwing” is shared by academia, media and Hollywood. All of them are pummeling our culture to turn it from a Judeo-Christian civilization into a Marxist version of Sodom and Gomorrah.

We got a snapshot last Monday of what they’re up to, with virtue-signaling rapper Cardi B’s demonic sex romp at the Grammys on CBS.

Maybe we should send her over to China to represent her friend Joe, with whom she co-starred in a campaign video.

Robert Knight is a contributor to The Washington Times. His latest book is “The Coming Communist Wave: What Happens If the Left Captures All Three Branches of Government”. This column ran originally in The Washington Times.

