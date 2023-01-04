(The Center Square) – California Republican Kevin McCarthy failed Tuesday to get enough support in the first three votes as his bid for Speaker of the House struggles to cross the finish line.

The U.S. House adjourned with no debate after the third vote and is scheduled to reconvene at noon Wednesday. Until a new speaker is elected, the House cannot conduct other business.

McCarthy – or whoever wins the speakership – needs 218 votes to secure a majority. The California Republican received 203 votes twice, then 202 in the final round of voting Tuesday.

After November’s elections, Republicans hold 222 in the House.

The failed vote leaves the race for speaker up for grabs. U.S. Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, is the main Republican opponent to McCarthy.

Between the second and this votes, U.S. Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla., flipped his support from McCarthy, saying he didn’t have the support needed to become speaker.

“The reality is Rep. Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have the votes,” Donalds tweeted. “I committed my support to him publicly and for two votes on the House Floor. 218 is the number, and currently, no one is there. Our conference needs to recess and huddle and find someone or work out the next steps.”

Failure in this bid is not new to McCarthy, who withdrew his 2015 bid for the leadership position, which eventually went to Paul Ryan of Wisconsin. McCarthy reportedly was aggressively lobbying his Republican colleagues leading up to the vote and appealed to them in a closed-door meeting Tuesday morning that grew heated.

Conservative Republicans hesitated to throw their support behind the California Republican, who many saw as too liberal, but no challenger arose with enough clout to get enough votes.

McCarthy had reportedly already moved into the office of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., ahead of the votes.

“In his 14 years in Republican leadership, McCarthy has repeatedly failed to demonstrate any desire to meaningfully change the status quo in Washington,” U.S. Rep. Scott Perry, R-Penn., said. “Despite our deep reservations we have continued to work in earnest to find a path forward with McCarthy, knowing that this crucial moment would come.”