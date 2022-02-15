Biden officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency urged a judge not to release a report on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Georgia, arguing the move would “threaten election security.”

The agency already obtained an unredacted version of the report, which was written by University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society Director J. Alex Halderman, Just the News reports.

Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boyton and Department of Justice attorney Bringham Bowen argued that the report should be released after being reviewed under the agency’s Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure process.

“CISA’s goal is to disclose any confirmed vulnerabilities and associated mitigations to the public in a coordinated way, so the entire cyber ecosystem can benefit while minimizing the risk of harm to election security,” the attorneys wrote.

They proposed that CISA would decide when to release the report.

Halderman has been criticized by both Dominion and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Last month, Raffensperger called him an “individual who is paid to espouse opinions supporting the elimination of electronic voting systems to help a lawsuit brought by liberal activists.”

“The public deserves to know the context of J. Alex Halderman’s claims and his testimony regarding the 2020 election,” Raffensperger said. “We are taking on these claims in court, and we will win. Sensationalized media articles and misleading reports from paid activists notwithstanding, Georgia’s election system is safe and secure.”

“Security assessments of any system, including voting systems, should always include a holistic approach of all safeguards in place, including procedural and technical safeguards,” Dominion President and CEO John Poulus said, according to Raffensperger.

“There is a reason why US voting systems rely on bipartisan election officials, poll-watchers, distributed passwords, access controls, and audit processes,” Poulus said, noting that Halderman’s review “did not take this approach.”

“Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia’s elections.”

