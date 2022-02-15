Biden officials at the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Agency urged a judge not to release a report on Dominion Voting Systems equipment in Georgia, arguing the move would “threaten election security.”
The agency already obtained an unredacted version of the report, which was written by University of Michigan Center for Computer Security and Society Director J. Alex Halderman, Just the News reports.
Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boyton and Department of Justice attorney Bringham Bowen argued that the report should be released after being reviewed under the agency’s Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure process.
“CISA’s goal is to disclose any confirmed vulnerabilities and associated mitigations to the public in a coordinated way, so the entire cyber ecosystem can benefit while minimizing the risk of harm to election security,” the attorneys wrote.
They proposed that CISA would decide when to release the report.
Halderman has been criticized by both Dominion and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. Last month, Raffensperger called him an “individual who is paid to espouse opinions supporting the elimination of electronic voting systems to help a lawsuit brought by liberal activists.”
“The public deserves to know the context of J. Alex Halderman’s claims and his testimony regarding the 2020 election,” Raffensperger said. “We are taking on these claims in court, and we will win. Sensationalized media articles and misleading reports from paid activists notwithstanding, Georgia’s election system is safe and secure.”
“Security assessments of any system, including voting systems, should always include a holistic approach of all safeguards in place, including procedural and technical safeguards,” Dominion President and CEO John Poulus said, according to Raffensperger.
“There is a reason why US voting systems rely on bipartisan election officials, poll-watchers, distributed passwords, access controls, and audit processes,” Poulus said, noting that Halderman’s review “did not take this approach.”
“Dominion supports all efforts to bring real facts and evidence forward to defend the integrity of our machines and the credibility of Georgia’s elections.”
Now, don’t you just wonder why that is? Glitches in the machines have already been reported back when Sidney Powell was leading the way over the 2020 election. Dominion has supposedly sued her and others regarding claims that were made—but what has come of it? It is quite evident that there is a lot of crookedness that certain people do not want exposed.
Begging? Is that anything like Americans begging for election integrity and President Trump to be where he was elected to be? If there was no wrongdoing then there should be no problem with further investigation proving so. If there is nothing to hide then there is nothing to worry about.
The Treasonous, Dishonest, disgraceful, Socialist Democrat Party game plan is to lie, cheat and steal in order to take total control of the American people,
increase Taxes on everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
no matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, dishonest, corrupt, unethical, immoral, socialist Democrat Party is our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
“Acting Assistant Attorney General Brian Boyton and Department of Justice attorney Bringham Bowen argued that the report should be released after being reviewed under the agency’s Coordinated Vulnerability Disclosure process”. In other words, Brian Boyton and Bringham Bowen, you want to sanitize the report, so the real corruption is covered up. In other words, you, Brian and Bringham are two criminals!
The Biden administration is obviously aware of what the report contains without the need for reading it. If the election was on the up and up they have nothing to fear. If it confirms vulnerabilies and exposes risks to security it might mean that the questions raised by the Trump campaign had been legitimate all along and the matter should have been investigated which could lead to the finding of the wrong man is sitting in the Oval Office. Remember the charges of ‘he’s not my President’ leveled by liberals after 2016; well maybe the foot is in the wrong shoe!
I will NEVER believe that President McGoo received more votes than ANYBODY else in history!!!!!
You only BEG for something not to happen IF / WHEN you FEAR the REVEAL!