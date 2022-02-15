The world knew Xi Jinping and the People’s Republic of China would use the 2022 Olympic Winter Games for propaganda purposes; that was expected. All countries hosting the games use the opening ceremony to put their best foot forward. However, even the most jaded China skeptics were taken by surprise when a Uyghur athlete marched out carrying the PRC’s flag during the opening ceremony. One can only wonder if cross-country skier Dinigeer Yilamujiang was forced to carry the flag or if she is the worst turncoat since Benedict Arnold. The level of hypocrisy, deceit and hubris Xi demonstrated in having a Uyghur citizen represent the PRC in the opening ceremony boggles the imagination.
Having a member of this oppressed, abused and intimidated minority represent the PRC not just in the Olympics but in the opening ceremony was like Adolf Hitler "asking" a German Jew to be the spokesperson on behalf of the Holocaust. For an example closer to home, it was like Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during America's Civil War, "asking" Frederick Douglass to be the spokesperson for slavery in the old South.
One can only imagine how Xi’s minions went about giving Yilamujiang the “honor” of carrying the flag of a country that subjects her people to forced abortion, torture, forced sterilization, rape, forced birth control, beatings, forced labor, internment and brainwashing. It is clear her appearance in the Beijing Olympics was for propaganda purposes alone. After all, her 43rd-place finish showed she was hardly a medal hopeful. On the contrary, her appearance was intended to achieve something the PRC wants even more than an Olympic medal: credibility on the world stage.
The message Yilamujiang’s flag-bearing moment was intended to convey was, “See how inclusive we are? Reports of Uyghur oppression are unfounded.” The fact she disappeared after her event — or was disappeared by the Chinese Communist Party — thereby avoiding inconvenient questions from the world press, was no accident. Xi could not afford to have journalists asking a Uyghur athlete questions.
Xi is getting away with this cruel hoax, an unconscionable act of propaganda that makes Joseph Goebbels look like a dilettante. Why? Because the mainstream media in the free world continues to ignore the plight of the Uyghurs and other Turkic Muslim minorities in the PRC. Another reason is large American corporations operating in the PRC that know full well what is happening there and continue to look the other way in the name of quarterly profits and stock value.
American commercial shamelessness is graphically illustrated by those companies sponsoring this PRC puppet show. Coca Cola, Intel and Visa top the list. Also there, though not technically an American company, is Toyota in the top four. What tragic irony.
What makes the plight of the Uyghurs even more heart breaking is Xi knows the mainstream media won’t make an issue of the CCP’s brutal oppression of this minority group, and he knows executives of large American corporations operating in his country are mostly profit-driven cowards who would sell their country down the river to bolster stock prices.
We caution against thinking badly of Yilamujiang. It isn’t likely she was asked to carry the flag for the PRC; it is more likely she was required to carry it. Xi and his minions in the CCP don’t ask Chinese citizens to do anything — they demand. Not surprisingly, they get what they want because they won’t hesitate to use force up to and including death. The parallels in America await another article.
The flag-bearing Uyghur stunt shows the kind of tyrant our hapless, mumbling president is dealing with. God help us.
Oliver L. North is a combat-decorated U.S. Marine, No.1 bestselling author, and founder and CEO of Fidelis Publishing LLC and Fidelis Media LLC. Find out more about him at www.olivernorth.com. David Goetsch is a Marine Corps veteran, member of the Florida Veterans Hall of Fame, professor of business, Christian counselor, and author of 76 books. Find out more about him at www.david-goetsch.com.
“in the opening ceremony was like Adolf Hitler “asking” a German Jew to be the spokesperson on behalf of the Holocaust.”,,,or asking Hillary how to run a clean election, or Bill how to remain chaste while in office representing the debased moral standards of the Presidency, or asking Joe Biden how to raise your son and “ Train up a child in the way he should go: and when he is old, he will not depart from it.” With the secular Democrats the way they should go apparently is straight to hell,,,,the one they make for our children here on earth to prepare them for the hot time they will have after death, when they all become torch bearers of the great consumer himself, the real leader and inspiration of their party. Their mantra is never Liberty, truth, and American Justice which their guilty avoid at all costs, but the life of Libertine, Equity and Fraternity,,,,,where their brotherhood of debased men replaces the pure fatherhood of God, where the concept of father on earth must be diminished in destroyed marriages, in their constant attempts to diminish and remove the concept of father creator from the minds and consciences of our children, who when they are raised up to grow old, they will not depart from this earth bearing the image of their creator, just the image of the consumer they and their political party reflected in life.
The world legitimized the concentration camps in communist China by agreeing to hold the Olympics in communist China. Also, as I stated in a past column, shame on the United States Olympic athletes for going to the Olympic games in communist China. As a Conservative and as all Conservatives do, we have principles, unlike the United States athletes. If I was an Olympic athlete, I would not have gone to the Olympic games on principle. The world and world leaders, are gutless Neville Chamberlains, who will sell their soul to the devil and as a result the devil ends up being the winner, as the devil will take your soul!!!!!