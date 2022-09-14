South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham introduced legislation on Tuesday that would ban abortion after 15 weeks nationwide, with some exceptions.
“I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say, after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother,” Graham said at a news conference, according to The Washington Post. “And that should be where America is at.”
While Graham’s bill is unlikely to receive a vote in the Democratic-controlled Senate, Graham said that if Republicans took back the House and Senate in the midterm elections, there would be a vote on his bill.
“Abortion is a contentious issue,” Graham said. “Abortion is not banned in America. It is left up to elected officials in America to define the issue.”
The White House criticized the bill as out of step with the views of most Americans.
“President Biden and congressional Democrats are committed to restoring the protections of Roe vs. Wade in the face of continued radical steps by elected Republicans to put personal health care decisions in the hands of politicians instead of women and their doctors, threatening women’s health and lives,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
The U.S. Supreme Court in June overturned Roe vs. Wade in June, eliminating the federally protected right to abortion procedures, causing multiple states to move quickly to criminalize it.
Graham’s bill comes as even some Republican states have had trouble issuing more abortion restrictions. Last month Kansas voters overwhelmingly voted in favor of a ballot measure that would protect abortion rights. And earlier this month South Carolina Republicans were unable to reach a consensus on their near-total abortion ban.
“I’m not going to let that happen,” South Carolina state Republican Sen. Tom Davis said after taking to the floor to briefly filibuster the proposed ban.
Not now pansy graham. We don’t need abortion on the ballot this November. The democraps won’t allow it anyway. Plus, slo joe would never sign it. Save it for 2025.
THE FEDS just need to get out of the abortion debate period. THAT IS AND ALWAYS should be a state by state thing.. PERIOD>
I am ashamed at the moral decline in the U.S.. If God has given you a gift of life as a baby, what gives women the right to think that they have the right to kill their own unborn baby?
Exactly what human right gives a woman the right to kill her unborn baby?
What about the Baby’s human rights?
A woman’s body ends at the end of the baby’s umbilical cord and the baby’s body begins.
It is NOT YOUR BODY THAT YOU ARE KILLING, it is the baby’s body!!
Ezekiel 23:39 On the very day they sacrificed their children to their idols, they entered my sanctuary and desecrated it.
John 8:44 You belong to your father, the devil, and you want to carry out your father’s desires. He was a murderer from the beginning, not holding to the truth, for there is no truth in him. When he lies, he speaks his native language, for he is a liar and the father of lies.
To fully advance the Lying, Treasonous, Demonic, Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive beliefs and agendas is to divide our citizens with hate and promote – racism, open borders, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender, same sex marriage, child indoctrination into sexual confusion and perversions, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with GOD, our Constitution, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the Disguise of “anti-discrimination.”
Isn’t he behind in the polls? He must be looking for the young depraved female vote to save his sorry rear.
The Supreme Court put this issue right. The states decide and I haven’t heard anyone asking Lindsey Graham to try to override the court.