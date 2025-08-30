(The Center Square) – Following the Beverly Hills Unified School District board’s vote to display Israeli flags on all its campuses, Superintendent Alex Cherniss overruled the decision, citing safety concerns.

“In light of heightened safety concerns around the displaying of flags on our campuses, I have made the decision to take immediate action for the safety and security of our students,” Dr. Cherniss wrote in a statement. “Until further notice, no flags will be displayed on our campuses other than the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of California.”

Cherniss noted his decision follows the California School Boards Association policy that states, “when immediate action is necessary to avoid any risk to the safety or security of students, staff, or district property or to prevent disruption of school operations, the superintendent or designee shall have the authority to act on behalf of the district in a manner that is consistent with law and policies.”

The BHUSD held a special board meeting Friday to discuss the new resolution, including “the Display and Flying of Flags on District property” policy.

In this meeting, board members revised and edited the new resolution in light of the superintendent’s decision.

“Whereas the Beverly Hills Unified School District (BHUSD) and its Governing Board of Education (Board) seeks to maintain a consistent and neutral standard for the flying and display of flags across all district properties, facilities, and campuses by the District,” the revised resolution stated, as part of the preambles to the new decision.

The only authorized flags that will now be flown will be the U.S. flag, the California flag and the respective Beverly Hills school’s flag, the board resolution added.

This comes after the BHUSD passed a resolution on Tuesday in a 3-2 vote approving a proposal to display Israel’s flag around schools and other district facilities to show support for the Jewish community, not an endorsement of the Israeli government, the district said.

“The display of a flag during Jewish American Heritage Month is not a direct endorsement of the Israeli government,” said board member Russell Stuart. “It is not a direct endorsement of any geopolitical topic. It is a support for our Jewish students and the Jewish community.”

Opponents of displaying the Israeli flag in a public school say doing so blurs the line between supporting the Jewish community and endorsing the Israeli government.

“I believe that the State of Israel has a right to exist; of course, I do,” said Andrea Grossman, a BHUSD graduate whose three children also attended school in the district. “Israel, though, is not my country. I am a Jew, but Israel is not, nor will it ever be, my country.”

Grossman said it’s appropriate to fly the Israeli flag at her synagogue in Beverly Hills or at a private day school but not at a public school.

The Center Square reached out to Superintendent Cherniss for a comment on this reversal, but did not receive a response.