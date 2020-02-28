VN:F [1.9.6_1107]Bernie's Hero,
Related Posts
Cory Booker drops out of presidential race with ‘no path to victory’
11:35 am January 13, 2020
Current federal gun laws are not enforced
11:40 am September 17, 2018
CT Delegation To DHS: Don’t Let ICE Agents Call Themselves ‘Police’
6:45 am April 18, 2017
Philly's Democrats reflect the corruption of the party
6:44 am July 26, 2016
1 Comment
Leave a reply Cancel reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.
HOT TOPICS
- Police: Couple forced young boys off road, angered by Trump flags 79 comments
- Ocasio-Cortez unsure if young teens who murdered college student belong behind bars 53 comments
- CNN’s Jim Acosta: Mr. President, I think our record on delivering the truth is a lot better than yours sometimes 31 comments
- Joy Behar denies Dems’ socialism slide, confirms ‘every’ contact would vote Sanders over Trump 28 comments
- Joe Biden in South Carolina: ‘I’m a candidate for the United States Senate’ 27 comments
- Democrats aghast at outing as communists 24 comments
Recent Comments
- “I'm betting Crazy Bernie and Princess Running Mouth is the Democrat tickets. A new version of fritz and tits, they…”
Comment by Danny Noble
Posted in Bernie Sanders’ brand of socialism is communism Feb 28, 09:35
- “Adam Schiff is gross. I cannot think of a better word to describe him. Be sure to watch Bobby Eberle’s…”
Comment by wildfire
Posted in Jimmy Kimmel Slobbers Over Schiff Feb 28, 09:34
- “"Bernie's Boys Brown Shirts" and Antifa will be in for another disappointment this election, and without him to support their…”
Comment by AzRep
Posted in Bernie Sanders’ brand of socialism is communism Feb 28, 09:27
- “COMMENTLeno was the Last of the FUNNY late nighters, the current late night tv scene is a DESERT, PERIOD! I…”
Comment by Frank W Brown
Posted in Jimmy Kimmel Slobbers Over Schiff Feb 28, 09:27
- “I SECOND that!!!”
Comment by Frank W Brown
Posted in Colorado, Florida, Michigan ‘suspiciously’ bloated voter rolls prompt watchdog lawsuit threat Feb 28, 09:23
Login to comment
LATEST NEWS
-
Jimmy Kimmel Slobbers Over SchiffFeb 28, 2020 | Commentary
-
Bernie Sanders’ brand of socialism is communismFeb 28, 2020 | Fresh Ink
-
-
-
Or you have to elect the socialist candidate before you read or understand the candidate. Informed Americans first read the candidate, before they kill his candidacy. At Bernie’s age Mother Nature will probably do the job for us.