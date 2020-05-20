The Washington Post has been accused of being the official media outlet of the Democratic Party. But according to one media watchdog, the newspaper’s glowing portrayal of Stacey Abrams takes fawning to a whole new level.

Abrams’ name has been floated as Joe Biden’s potential vice-presidential running mate this fall. In fact, the Georgia Democrat has been accused of actively lobbying for the post. The recent piece in The Washington Post Magazine, entitled “The Power of Stacey Abrams,” is introduced on the website’s home page as follows: “Stacey Abrams has ascended to political prominence. How has she harnessed so much power in so little time?”

The article is written by African-American liberal activist Kevin Powell, who compares the runner-up in the most recent Georgia governor’s race to a runway supermodel. It is accompanied by several stylish pictures of Abrams, one of them backlit to leave only a silhouette, the camera looking up at her wearing a chiffon cape in a pose that Tim Graham of Media Research Center says is meant to remind one of either Superman or the Colossus of Rhodes.

“It honestly must suggest some kind of superhero – or at least, it’s a glamor shot,” he tells OneNewsNow.

In Graham’s opinion, the article cements The Washington Post as a Democratic Party mouthpiece. “This is a newspaper run by Democrats, for Democrats, pretending to speak to the broad masses, but inside a very silly liberal bubble,” he elaborates

According to the MRC spokesman, it’s not the first time the Left has latched on to an also-ran.

“All of the hype and all of the puff and all of the cotton candy still doesn’t get them elected,” he points out. “It didn’t get [Texas Democrat] Beto O’Rourke nominated for president, [and] it probably won’t get Stacey Abrams the vice president’s slot.”

But the piece does accomplish one thing, Graham adds: it points out the hypocrisy of the Washington Post Magazine.

“The connection we might make is to Sarah Palin,” he offers. “[To the Post] Republican women who are going to run for vice president must be morons; and Democratic women who are being considered for vice president are just amazing heroes who live in the clouds.”

Palin, a former Republican governor of Alaska, was John McCain’s running mate in the 2008 presidential election. One month before that election, a Washington Post piece discussed such attributes as Palin’s “little shoulder wiggle” and “perky femininity” – in comparison to former First Lady Hillary Clinton, who “projected great strength” despite portraying less “traditional feminine warmth.”

