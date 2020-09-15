AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – You might say it’s a sign of the times.
Drive through any Colorado neighborhood and you’ll see signs in front yards, especially with election day right around the corner.
However, this year many of those signs are being targeted by vandals, regardless of the message.
Scott Kahler put up a sign in his front yard thanking doctors, nurses, medical staff, police officers, first responders and dispatchers. He says he walked outside one morning to discover the sign torn down and vandalized, along with several solar lights set up to illuminate it.
“I was definitely surprised. There’s a lot of traffic through here and we didn’t expect that to happen at all,” Kahler explained.
However, he says he was even more shocked when an Aurora police officer showed up and recommended that he take down the sign, along with a thin blue line flag and several bumper stickers on his truck supporting police and firefighters.
“I think it started with a we appreciate you supporting us, but for your own safety and your family’s safety and the safety of police officers, it’s best to take it down,” Kahler, a former firefighter, said.
Meanwhile, not too far away, a struggle over another sign is also taking place.
A woman, who asked FOX31 to hide her identity, says she fears she will be targeted by vandals because of her support for Black Lives Matter.
She has a Black Lives Matter sign that she has been hesitant to display in her yard, after seeing others in the neighborhood spray painted with graffiti.
“We did plan to put it up. It makes me sad. I live here. These are my neighbors. It makes me very sad,” she said.
FOX31 asked Aurora police if they have seen an uptick in vandalism cases because of yard signs. The department did not respond to that question directly, instead sending this statement:
“This is obviously an election year and tensions can be high. We respect and recognize the diverse views of our many residents and hope that others will too. No one should ever be targeted for vandalism, theft, assault, or any other crime, just because they have a different political, cultural, or religious view than you. We remind everyone to be courteous and show respect for each other.”
Sad. Police officers and other 1st responders are the 1st people that we should be thankful for and honor and respect despite our political thoughts and beliefs.
It is comical to see all the fuss driving the BLM movement. Since I believe all lives matter, and have always heard my black friends say that they just wanted to be treated properly like everyone else. That seems very different from this message currently being used to death by people looking for special recognition.
“Black Lives Matter” IS NOT about saving black lives. It is a LGBTQ Hate group.
“Yusra Khogali, leader of the “anti-racist” Black Lives Matter movement,
does not hide ……her hatred of white people….. in her comments on social media.
“BLM leader: Whites are subhuman ‘genetic defects’
” Black Lives Matters” has announced that its focuses also include police brutality, transgender rights, gay rights, disrupting the nuclear family and freeing Palestine, among other diverse topics.”
We can see that “Black Lives Matter” IS NOT about saving black lives. It is nothing but a LGBTQ political Hate Con!……Blacks killed by other blacks doesn’t matter, unborn black babies lives don’t matter, blacks that are overdosing on drugs don’t matter and blacks killed by black police don’t matter.
You are being SUCKERED into supporting a Racist LGBTQ Hate organization that is being encouraged and supported by the dishonorable, dishonest hateful Democrat Party.
The fact is that black lives matter. However the BLM is a communist front deserving of no respect.
There are actually police LEO unions still out there endorsing and supporting Democrats. I guess the corrupt quid pro quo (ever bigger pay and benefit packages and union leader kickbacks) of unions and Democrat run jurisdictions rate higher than their own officer’s safety and the public safety.
Can’t say anything in support of police, nor EMT’s now. What a wussified country we are now in. Ripe for the picking.
You can riot, loot, burn, spit, shoot, knife, throw concrete bottles, blind people with lasers, run over them with cars, trucks, block Interstate highways, lie, slander, libel, defecate, threaten, rape, murder, deny entrance to visit nursing homes, deny entrance to hospitals, wear those masks. . . . . . . .
but don’t you dare worship God, don’t you dare support the police or EMT’s, doctors or nurses. No sir, no ma’am. You sit in that house and obey the Marxist high commands.
God tells us to edify. . . that means to encourage people. Build up. Pray for people.
Have we come to the point that we cannot make one move without asking “Mother, may I?”
POLICE DEPARTMENTS EVERYWHERE. Do you not understand this is exactly what the Marxists want you to be. Intimidated by fear, and become paralyzed by that fear. Push back, but harder. I don’t know what you have bullets for. This is the problem in the first place. Taking this guff off these people and becoming intimidated by them. Stand up for yourselves. Offense, offense, offense, always stay on the offense. They have pushed you into a corner and you are giving them exactly what they wanted. Stand up for yourselves and the people and the RULE OF LAW.
Honest
Do not be intimidated. Buy a gun and carry it with you…just in case you need it.
Sorry but they aren’t reporting where law enforcement and citizens are doing EXACTLY what you are saying. The antifa and blm don’t go where they know they will get their lunch handed to them, they concentrate in liberal socialist enclaves that they know there will be no resistance.
“I think it started with a we appreciate you supporting us, but for your own safety and your family’s safety and the safety of police officers, it’s best to take it down,” Kahler, a former firefighter, said.
What that tells me is that the Alinski Marxist thugs are succeeding in silencing any voice but theirs—and it needs to stop. It must be recognized as the serious crime it is and very severe laws with serious penalties should be passed. But with the sleazebag Commucrats holding the House and the American Pravda (CNN, NYT, MSNBC, etc.) helping them, it’ll be a hard, uphill climb.
I’m a resident of Aurora and when I walk around the neighborhoods I see numerous home with those displays. To me, this is nothing than virtue signalling….
This is awful but I get it. The cops already have their hands full without responding to pro-police sign calls. Just have some pizzas delivered to the precinct or drop off a bundle of snacks from Costco.
In my neighborhood, which is a quiet & normal middle class area with an assortment of races, signs have already been torn down. Most people here have cameras and in one case it was 3 white teenage girls who destroyed the Trump signs in daylight.
I don’t have signs and I don’t have bumper stickers. That’s not new, I never have had either. Still, I’m tempted to get some and sit on the porch all night pretending to be a scarecrow. Maybe wait a little closer to Halloween.
I didn’t see where the Police asked the lady with the BLM stuff to take it down?
Maybe they want it vandalized, or
Maybe it’s too political to ask her to take it down.
Could be either.
Apparently the BLM “supporter” is too intellectually challenged to actually do some minor research on who BLM inc REALLY is. They are a Marxist organization who’s own words state that they are want for the destruction of the family unit and the destruction of the United States.