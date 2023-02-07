Looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election, conservatives are weighing in on how the primaries are shaping up so far.

As AFN has reported, Nikki Haley (pictured above) plans to announce a 2024 White House bid on February 15th. But according to Real Clear Politics, the former governor of South Carolina and President Trump’s ambassador to the United Nations is polling fourth among likely Republican hopefuls, with only 3.2% support. She currently trails Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis, and Mike Pence.

“Don’t bet against Nikki Haley,” says Dr. Charles Dunn, professor emeritus of government at Clemson University. “The vice-presidential slot will need a female to balance the ticket, and where better to go than to get someone with the largess of her experience and her likability? She would likely be the first person called upon to fill that position.”

Even if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis decides to run for president and becomes the 2024 GOP nominee, Dr. Dunn does not think the unwritten rule against having two candidates from the same geographical region will apply, because in her position as U.N. ambassador, the political scientist says Haley has been building credentials in the North.

“She’s not a candidate narrowly from a particular part of the country,” he explains. “She’s not a one-stater.”

Meanwhile, a recent poll shows that two-thirds of Democratic primary voters in New Hampshire believe President Biden should either “probably” or “definitely” not run for re-election in 2024, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is edging him out as Granite State voters’ first choice in the presidential primary.

According to the poll results, Buttigieg had 16% support, Biden had 15%, and Senators Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders had 10% and 8% respectively.

But Micah Clark, executive director of the American Family Association of Indiana, points out that Buttigieg is Transportation secretary for one reason, and it is the same reason why he is unlikely to with the presidency in 2024.

“The reason Pete Buttigieg is where he’s at is because he’s homosexual,” Clark states. “He’s a homosexual activist, married to a man, who adopted a child, and that’s why they like him. It’s not because he’s done a good job as secretary of Transportation or as the mayor of South Bend, Indiana.”

And the family values advocate recalls what happened to Buttigieg in the 2020 presidential primaries.

“He couldn’t get very much of the black vote to support him, largely, I think, because he’s an open homosexual, and a lot of the African American community does not like that,” Clark submits.

Voters showed they were not ready for a homosexual president in 2020, and he does not think they will be ready in 2024.

“I think if you elected Pete Buttigieg, there’s a lot of countries out there that would laugh at us and think America is very weak for who we pick [as our president] for a reason like sexuality rather than ability,” Clark adds.

