Chris Christie, a Republican and a former New Jersey governor, traded jabs with former President Donald Trump last weekend.

The online spat came as Christie, who endorsed Trump in the 2016 race for GOP presidential nomination after dropping out of the race himself, cast doubts on Trump’s second bid for the White House.

“I don’t think so,” he said when asked if Trump could defeat Biden during a Sunday appearance on ABC News’ This Week.

In a Sunday post on Truth Social, Trump blasted Christie as a “failed” governor, saying he “never wanted him.”

“‘Sloppy’ Chris Christie, the failed former Governor of New Jersey, spent almost his entire last year in office campaigning in New Hampshire for the Republican Nomination for President. Much like his term in office, where he left with an Approval Rating of just 9 percent, his Presidential campaign was a complete disaster,” Trump wrote.

“He endorsed me the following day, later recommended Chris Wray for the FBI (how did that work out?), went down in flames, and then was SALVAGED by ABC FAKE NEWS. I never wanted him!”

Hours later, Christie snapped back at the former president on Twitter, saying Trump was “the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware.”

“I’m the target of Donald Trump’s new tantrum. None of his lies about me today bothered him when he asked me to prep him for every general election debate or offered me 3 different cabinet posts,” he said on Twitter.

“He’s the only man to lose to Biden outside Delaware. That loss to Joe still stings.”

‘Old’ and ‘Boring’

While Christie is critical of Trump, the former governor also blasted the possibility of Joe Biden’s bid for a second term.

“In the end, Joe Biden is not an exciting candidate. He’s old. He’s boring. And the American people are not relating to him,” Christie said in the interview with ABC.

Christie said Biden, who turned 80 last November, wouldn’t be able to withstand another “traditional” presidential campaign trail, which could involve seven to eight stops in a single day.

“Do you see Joe Biden on Air Force One doing seven, eight, campaign stops a day at 82 years old?” he said. “Can you imagine how many gaffes there are gonna be in those speeches?

“He’s not capable of running a traditional American race.”

Already the oldest person to sit in the Oval Office in the country’s history, Biden would be 86 by the time a second term ended should he win. Questions around the Democratic President’s age have already swirled in his own party as well as in the country.

Despite age concerns and the recent classified documents scandal, Biden devotees said they hope the president could run for a second term.

“I am looking forward to supporting the president,” Sharif Street, head of Pennsylvania’s Democratic Party, said at the Party’s conference last weekend in Philadelphia. As Biden took the stage, crowds shouted “four more years!”

Biden has yet to announce his reelection plan, though he publicly said he intended to do so.

However, Trump has already launched his 2024 campaign. The former president officially announced his candidacy last November.

Several Republicans, meanwhile, have declared their support for Trump’s return.

“I’m for Donald Trump because I know what I’m going to get. We need somebody that on day one can get this country back on track. That can secure our border and bring order out of chaos. Somebody that the Russians and the Chinese fear. Somebody that can take the fight to the terrorists,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) said after formally declaring he would back Trump in the 2024 campaign.

Reuters contributed to this report.