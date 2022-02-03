Actress Susan Sarandon in an eyebrow-raising tweet has called into question the need for police in New York City — and she did it by reposting a message likening cops at the funeral for fallen Officer Jason Rivera to fascists.
Sarandon posted to Twitter at 5:53 p.m. Tuesday as thousands of cops and New Yorkers gathered at St. Patrick’s Cathedral for the wake for slain NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora.
Her tweet included a repost of a picture of a sea of uniformed cops filling Fifth Ave. for the funeral for Mora’s partner Rivera last week. “I’m gonna tell me kids this is what fascism looks like,” the headline on the original tweet reads.
“So, if all these cops weren’t needed for CRIME that day, doesn’t that mean they aren’t needed ANY day,” a headline in Sarandon’s post over the retweeted photo reads.
Sarandon has been critical of the NYPD in the past.
“Shame on you,” she tweeted at former Mayor de Blasio in 2020 after he lauded the NYPD for “tremendous restraint overall” during the George Floyd protests.
The city Department of Investigation later blasted police for excessive force during a number of the protests — and de Blasio apologized for how the NYPD dealt with protesters.
Sarandon was arrested in March 1999 outside One Police Plaza, where protesters gathered for weeks pf civil disobedience after an unarmed street vendor, Amadou Diallo, was shot dead by cops at his Bronx building.
©2022 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
Susan Sarandon, another low life liberal, who is less than a pig / less than an animal! Isn’t it funny that low life liberals like Susan, have no clue as to how to act like a lady. Maybe liberals are right, that there are more than two genders, as liberal women are less than human beings!!!!!!
I used to LIKE her, in some of her older movies.. BUT These days, you wouldn’t catch me dead with one of her films, in my collection.
“Sarandon was arrested in March 1999 outside One Police Plaza, where protesters gathered for weeks pf civil disobedience after an unarmed street vendor, Amadou Diallo, was shot dead by cops at his Bronx building.”
Yet, Ms Satandon, Officer Mora is fatally shot simply because he was doing his job—and your reaction is totally different. Does your entire life have to become an act once you become an actress? Embellishing your public statements with shock value may result in admiration from your circle of friends and other Hollywood celebs, but it doesn’t qualify as very insightful cultural and political commentary. You should dedicate your gab to practicing your lines.
Susan Sarandon, the living proof that in America, particularly the Liberal land of Hollywood imaginations, a pair of large breasts can make up for most shortcomings in the Saran wrapped well refrigerated brain department of Liberal non-transparency.
She is obsessed and lost in her Thelma and Louise role of driving herself and those fellow Americans closest to her over a cliff, and lives in the alternate universe of a Hollywood script. The real crime is that she is given any kind of media platform to express her unreal hate of upright men she cannot control, who enforce the law, while she herself a member of the Democrat party of lawlessness. She fails to realize that sooner or later one her own will come for her, like an Alec Baldwin mishandled moment of truth.
Typical hollywood HASBEEN, when you are no longer in the limelight and want to be, just lash out at any Republican, anything that stnds for law and order, but ignore all the wrongs the president has done.
Folks like her, imo are why 911 operators need a {“DO NOT RESPOND TO CALLS FROM”} list..
A washed up over botox injected over opinionated over self valued ingrate who only wishes she could have as many Americans respect her. Tsk tsk jealousy is clearly evident in this situation.
This self-righteous Democrat Fool is saying that the paying respect to a killed police officer is compared to “Fascists”??
Fascism is a form of far-right, authoritarian ultranationalism characterized by dictatorial power, forcible suppression of opposition, and strong regimentation of society and the economy.
Democrat party supporters operate strictly on emotion, with very little rational or intelligent thought.
IT often is called a ‘far right’ form of authoritarianism. BUT FROM ALL i have seen, it is only LEFTIST GROUPS, that use fascism.. such as the NATIONAL SOCIALIST party.. Commies etc….
Susan Sarandon is dumber than a bag of hammers.
Too bad she does not do the research to find out the true facts on anything before opening her mouth.
BECAUSE facts to her, are likely RACIST< so she won't READ ANY!
This shows how really STUPID some celebrities are. They seem to forget that when they make a political statement, they are offending half the population. I refuse to watch anything with Dinero in it, or listen to any Madonna music. All the people trashing Donald J Trump are now DEAD to me. Sarandon just became one of the dead celebrities in my eyes.
I’ve purged over a dozen singers from my music collection, and over 30 movies for the same reason…
The police exist to carry out a government function that removes much of the responsibility assumed from the people. The purpose of that is to have government power that the people will retain less of. That is true of all governments. Having a police force is not unique to fascism. Under fascism, Sarandon’s occupation might be organized as a corporation controlled by the government which would set limits on her income and the expression of her opinion. She just might be expelled from her career and be unable to work. Then she could be charged with living without working.
Sarandon–another has-been that is trying to stay relevant in a society that has forgotten her. What little talent she had is now overshadowed by her lack of intelligence.