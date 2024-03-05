The specific details of the cases that have been concocted against President Donald Trump in New York and Georgia play a distant second, place to the point of irrelevancy, when compared to the real issue at hand. Both are abominations of justice in which President Donald Trump is being targeted for destruction by a fully corrupted and politicized “judicial/legal” system, not for any crime he might have committed or to keep the public safe, but to derail the political movement he spearheads. As such, both represent an existential threat to the very fabric of American self government.

They represent no less a threat to the concept of law and order, given that those doing the “prosecuting and adjudicating” are themselves guilty of real crimes that exceed any standard of treason. While real criminals rampage, brutalize, rape and murder, real justice for honest citizens is in danger of extinction.

Yet this abhorrent trend didn’t spontaneously commence with these latest courtroom circuses. From the moment President Trump came down that escalator in 2015 and announced his intention to run for the Presidency, the left has relentlessly attempted every imaginable ploy to discredit and undermine him. While in office, he was hounded for two years by the sham “investigation” of special counsel Robert Mueller, who unleashed FBI swat teams to stage grandiose arrests of Trump associates for the CNN cameras, while actually finding absolutely nothing of substance for which Mueller and his hard-leftist team were ostensibly originally impaneled.

Such miscarriages of “justice” and weaponization of high government offices including the DOJ and FBI are becoming dangerously commonplace in post-Constitution America. Meanwhile, virtually the entire political “Establishment,” including hard leftist Democrats and entrenched RINO Swamp creatures (Think: Mitt Romney) sanctimoniously grandstand over their supposed struggle to uphold “democracy,” and glorious championing of the “rule of law.” Their willingness to selectively “moralize” makes them far lower and dirtier than mere hypocrites. They are fully complicit in this leftist/Globalist onslaught against the American people.

Despite the massive lunatic fines and punitive actions gleefully levied by Arthur Engoron, the embarrassment of a “judge” in the Manhattan kangaroo court, it is Engoron himself and not President Trump who has the sordid and perverse background and nearly juvenile level of bias that should necessitate recusal, were integrity and real justice of any concern. And on that basis, it is the credibility of Engoron, his clown show of a “court,” and the entire legal/political “machine” running things in the Big Apple that has been thoroughly discredited, if it ever had any shred of a reputation to save during the last several decades.

Meanwhile in Georgia, the brief moment in the “bright lights” for Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis soon degenerated into her worst nightmare when her heightened publicity quickly revealed an ugly cornucopia of corruption, starting with her affair with Fulton County Prosecutor Nathan Wade. The unhappy couple is frantically leaping from one flimsy fabrication to another in a desperate effort to cover up the latest exposed graft and malfeasance. As with New York, the system has actually descended below the murky depths of “inmates running the asylum.” Now it’s abundantly obvious that career felons are running the “courts.”

Still, all involved parties are shameless enough to briefly appear in front of the cameras to declare, with amazingly straight faces, that President Trump is the real “bad guy” who deserves to be prosecuted and destroyed through any pretense of “legality.” This despicable mindset is disturbingly reminiscent of Stalinist henchman Lavrentiy Beria who callously proclaimed “Show me the man, I’ll show you the crime,” as he destroyed innocent lives with no pangs of conscience at the whim of his monstrous boss.

It might seem like a no-win situation for President Trump, yet a defining change has occurred within one crucial realm of the political landscape in America. And we owe no less a person than President Trump himself for tearing down this stronghold of the political “Establishment” and sending it to what Ronald Reagan called the “Ash heap of history,” where it belongs.

Throughout recent decades, the Conservative movement has been continually derailed by a sordid “one two punch” that typically originates from the leftist Democrats, but is quickly followed up by RINOs. According to this strategy, the left hurls all sorts of typically baseless charges against an aspiring Conservative, flooding the Fake News with relentless innuendo and condemnation. After some period of time, the targeted individual is fully exonerated, only to have the RINO “Establishment” chime in, declaring him/her to now be “unelectable” merely on the basis of “too much baggage.” On cue, an alternative is announced, invariably being one of the approved members of the political “inner circle.” Think: Sarah Palin.

On that empty premise, good candidates have too often been axed, to be replaced by minions and lackeys of the “Establishment,” in order to protect its primary interest which is its own political and financial fortunes. But that game is over!

Refusing to accept such a fate, President Trump consistently swings back at the ankle-biters, and takes their dirty game to their own doorstep. Consequently, their ensuing efforts to discredit him backfire, leaving him politically unscathed, while exposing his detractors as the real liars, frauds, and treasonous criminals. Having no other game to play, leftist Democrats and RINOs react by raising the tenor of their phony “moralizing,” which further spotlights their duplicity. Thus, Trump’s popularity increases with the real jury of the age; the American people.

On Saturday alone, President Trump won the Idaho, Michigan, and Missouri Republican caucuses in extreme landslide numbers. This of course is on top of all the previous wins, including South Carolina, where Nikki Haley suffered a humiliating defeat, reaping no gains of having been governor there. And Super Tuesday promises more of the same. Loudly and unambiguously, America is telling the Democrats and RINOs that “We the People” reject their foul politicking, and are rallying with even more resolve and conviction to the “Make America Great Again” candidacy of Donald Trump.

Christopher G. Adamo is a lifelong conservative from the American Heartland. He has been involved in grassroots and state-level politics for many years, seeking to restore and uphold the Judeo-Christian principles on which our Nation was founded. His book, “Rules for Defeating Radicals,” is the “Go To” guide for effectively confronting and overcoming the dirty tricks of the political left. It is available at Amazon.