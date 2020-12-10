Rush Limbaugh, noting conservatives have very little in common with people in certain states, is raising the issue of secession.
Limbaugh made his comments on his radio show on Wednesday.
“I actually think that we’re trending toward secession,” he said. “I see more and more people asking what in the world do we have in common with the people who live in, say, New York? What is there that makes us believe that there is enough of us there to even have a chance at winning New York, especially if you’re talking about votes.
Video is dated Dec 9, 2020 from yesterday’s show.
GOPUSA Editor: Rush is still discussing this on today’s program and saying his first preference is to win elections. He’s asking what are you going to do if the Supreme Court doesn’t come through and if Trump doesn’t pull this out? What are you, as an individual going to do?
It looks like a Texas Rep. is taking action.
Representative to file bill to allow Texas to secede from United States
State Rep. Kyle Biedermann, R-Fredericksburg, told his supporters on Facebook that he plans to file a bill allowing for a referendum on secession.
“The federal government is out of control and does not represent the values of Texans,” Biedermann wrote in a Facebook post. “That is why I am committing to file legislation this session that will allow a referendum to give Texans a vote for the State of Texas to reassert its status as an independent nation.”
Would secession be your first solution to the situation we find ourselves in today?
There will either be secession, a revolution or a civil war. The powers that be, at the state level and in Washington, have betrayed those of us that believe in the Constitution.
At this point perhaps not a revolution but another War Of Independence.
“If you like your corrupt government you can keep your corrupt government.”
And like with founding of the State Of Israel, the Democratic Socialist States of America would immediately declare the new republic “invalid” and will attack from all sides.
To the deep state bureaucratic class, the Constitution is an annoying relic to be thrown in the trash. This is especially true for the Bill of Rights.
Rush Limbaugh never said anything about secession on his program yesterday – please review today’s program where he discounts that
Did you watch the video 54905webb? It’s from yesterday’s show.
I’ve been listening to Rush most of the morning. I might have missed a few words here and there but he has been explaining his comments on secession. It’s not his preference. He thinks there are other ways but it will be tough going.
Now he’s been talking about what Trump is going to do if he loses the presidency. He’s wondering if Trump could lead a party revolt from the outside. He likens it to the Tea Party and wonders if all those conservatives would join in an organized effort to take back the GOP. He stresses that would be easier than starting from scratch.
Very interesting conversation. Trump will still be a huge force to reckon with if he wants to be.
Also, one thing to know about Rush, he doesn’t say anything lightly. He set up this conversation on how to go forward from here and I would bet Trump is listening.
Perhaps the great experiment has ended, and the great political schism is about to begin. Far better than being under the heel of another doomed Socialist experiment.
Well I am in favor of leaving! And I hope Texas does have a referendum…AND i think we should pull in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana…which would be have one of the Largest Economies in the world and any other red state that wants to leave. So Funny at Thanksgiving all my Family talked about leaving and all were in Favor…not one negative in the Group….
I say give them the east coast (California, Washington, Utah, Nevada) and throw in Illinois and New York and let them waller around and sing and prance and be merry. It will last all but 5 -10 years and they will be broke and in ruins. At that point, we bring them back in the fold and get our country back on track.
They can call their country ‘North Venezuela’
Divide and Conquer mean anything?
We are in this together, all of us. We have to stop the take over by the few and reject the Vote and call for a redo in every State.
Revote and Then and only then can the right person be the PRESIDENT. then watch the HEADS roll.
#doover. Let’s just do it all over again and see who the real winner is. This time have the National Guard as poll watchers instead of democrats.
Secession is exactly what the globalists want. It would be their pretext to invite foreign military [UN, NATO, China] to provide security. Chinese troops are already positioned in Canada and Mexico.
There was a secession movement in California after Trump got elected…. not a peep from them now.
Not so fast. Secession means we concede the battle of ideas. I’ll never believe that at its essence liberty, the free market and small government would ever fail an honest hearing in a majority of minds. Secession also means we’ve bought into the notion that there are more leftists and pinko progressives in New York, California, Virginia, Colorado etal than there are conservatives and moderates in those states. I think not. What happened in those Red States over the last 20 years is what happened in Fulton County, Wayne County and Philadelphia this year. Leftist and pinko progressive operatives had control of local election boards and were ready to commit any felony necessary to take back power. If we want to see 2010 again in 2022 we will need more than votes. We will need squads of organized, trained and authorized poll watchers eye balling every precinct and tabulation center in every state with platoons of first responding lawyers on call and ready to swarm to the ball whenever and wherever any shenanigans happen. Now if we lose an election like that then you bet…we concede and secede.