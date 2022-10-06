President Biden lashed out at a federal appeals court on Wednesday, after it ruled the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program was illegally implemented by the Obama administration.
In a statement, the president called the decision “unlawful” and urged Congress to make permanent legislative protections to help more than 600,000 immigrants currently protected by DACA.
“I am disappointed in today’s Fifth Circuit decision holding that DACA is unlawful. The court’s stay provides a temporary reprieve for DACA recipients, but one thing remains clear: the lives of Dreamers remain in limbo,” Biden said.
“A federal appeals court on Wednesday ruled that the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) policy is unlawful but agreed to preserve the program for existing recipients.”,,,,thus legalizing criminal law breaking Democrat President executive orders and dictations and paves the way and permission to do just about everything illegal Party political power preserving Presidents want now before elections, who ask for forgiveness later after the damage has been done, Trillions of tax dollars misspent and the criminals still safe and secure in office, while our social programs designed for legal Americans are depleted to levels of bankruptcy. Why even waste your time in appeals, just lay down and let them drive over your dead, robbed or molested bodies.
soooo when have the demoncrats ever give a dam what the courts say?
This Treasonous, dishonest, destructive, Socialist Democrat Party’s objective is to deliberately lie, cheat. To disregard the U.S. Constitution and laws, in order to take total control of the American people and their illegal immigrants by their restricting U.S. citizens their constitutional rights, stopping oil production, increase Taxes and the inflation cost of everything and bring American commerce and economy to its knees and to promote Socialism, enforced by their political DOJ and police gestapo the FBI and IRS.
Then access power and retain it by any means available –
No matter the costs to the people, the government or the nation.
This treasonous, hateful, destructive, immoral, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt, demented puppet president has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!
F J B!!
Obama did, by executive order, something that usurped the powers delegated to Congress. Clearly, the Congress, representing the will of the people , did not want this to happen. The court ruling merely affirms, in part, the roles of the other two branches of Government.
It’s funny to hear Biden, Pelosi, Schumer and the like, proclaim the rule of law when the law happens to co-incide with their own policies, and then cry foul when the courts, who interpret the law, rule against them.
When the courts ruled against Trump for imposing the travel ban from hostile countries, didn’t these same Libs rejoice and praise the judicial system? Now that the shoe is on the other foot, and their pet project is on ice, they’re howling and calling a court decision “unlawful”. Peak hypocrisy!
The only people that should be getting any sort of DREAMer “hall pass” are the children of illegals who joined the military and served honorably. Everyone else needs to go home!
As crooked as the Biden family is, Biden’s dastardly remark against the Circuit Court’s ruling on DACA is hypocritical, at best! Hunter Biden is ‘unlawful’! Biden’s trips to Ukraine to save Hunter’s arse were ‘unlawful’! Pelosi’s fanatical attacks on President Trump are ‘unlawful’! The Biden administration’s use of the IRS to raid President Trump’s home is ‘unlawful’! The entire Democratic leadership in DC is ‘unlawful’ and Biden dares denounce a Circuit Court decision as being ‘unlawful’!