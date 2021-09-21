The US announced Monday that foreign nationals would be allowed to travel by air into the country if they are vaccinated, and Fox News’ Peter Doocy asked White House press secretary Jen Psaki if the same standard would apply to migrants at the southern border.

‘Is somebody asking the foreign nationals who are walking into Del Rio, Texas and setting up camps on this side of the border for proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test?’ Doocy asked.

At long last, the Biden administration announced it would allow all fully vaccinated foreign nationals to travel to the US beginning in November, though the land border between the US and Mexico remain closed.

All travelers are required to take a Covid-19 test within three days of their flight and show proof of vaccination. All travelers are required to take a Covid-19 test within three days of their flight and show proof of vaccination.

– Read more at the Daily Mail