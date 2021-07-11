New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez went to head with Colorado Republican Rep. Lauren Boebart on Twitter Saturday, using the congresswoman’s comments to condemn “good ol conservative values.”

Speaking from the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) Boebert, a divisive figure in the GOP spoke to a cheering crowd about her role in Congress.

“We’re here to tell government we don’t want your benefits. We don’t want your welfare. Don’t come knocking on my door…you leave us the hell alone,” she said to cheers.

But the Republican’s comments struck a chord with another polarizing figure on the other side of the aisle.

– Read more at Fox News

Tell ‘em loud and proud girl! GOP will strip your unemployment protections and dismantle any semblance of a public safety net we have left! Then make working people pay way more for everything on low wages while Wall St gets a meal ticket! Good ol conservative values baby! 🤑 https://t.co/inym5QkuBC — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) July 11, 2021