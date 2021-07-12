Former US President Donald Trump easily won the 2024 GOP presidential nomination poll at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) gathering this weekend in Texas, Fox News reported.

Trump captured 70% of ballots cast in the anonymous straw poll, according to results announced by CPAC on Sunday afternoon.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis came in a distant second, at 21%. No one else among the 19 potential 2024 Republican White House contenders topped 1%.

DeSantis easily topped a second 2024 ballot question – without Trump on the hypothetical ballot.

DeSantis grabbed 68% support on that question, with former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo at 5%. Donald Trump Jr. and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas were both at 4%, with South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem at 3%. No one else topped 2%.

The results were released before Trump gave the keynote address at the CPAC gathering.

Trump attacked President Joe Biden in his remarks, saying, “In a matter of mere months, Joe Biden brought our country to the brink of ruin.”

Trump also spoke at the Conservative Political Action Conference this past February. In that speech, Trump teased a 2024 run, and said of the Democrats, “Actually, as you know they just lost the White House…who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time.”

(c) 2021 Arutz Sheva, All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.