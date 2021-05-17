The American Medical Association, the largest organization representing physicians and medical students across the nation, says it will replace meritocracy with “racial justice.”
In simpler terms, the American Medical Association is now embracing critical race theory.
On Tuesday, the association released an 86-page three-year roadmap outlining how the group will use its influence to dismantle “structural and institutional racism” and advance “social and racial justice” throughout the healthcare system.
According to the plan, per the Epoch Times, the organization will implement several strategies, including “racial and social justice” throughout the culture, systems, policies and practices; expanding medical education to include critical race theory; and pushing toward “racial healing, reconciliation, and transformation.”
The AMA also indicated that it now rejects the concepts of “equality” and “meritocracy,” which have long been goals in the field of medical science and care.
“Equality as a process means providing the same amounts and types of resources across populations,” the association said. “Seeking to treat everyone the ‘same’ ignores the historical legacy of disinvestment and deprivation through historical policy and practice of marginalizing and minoritizing communities.”
“The commonly held narrative of meritocracy is the idea that people are successful purely because of their individual effort,” it said. “Medical education has largely been based on such flawed meritocratic ideals, and it will take intentional focus and effort to recognize, review and revise this deeply flawed interpretation.”
Instead, medical schools should incorporate critical race theory, which ultimately furthers inequality in all areas of society.
In a statement, AMA President Gerald Harmon said he is “fully committed to this cause” and called on everyone in the medical field to join the fight.
“We believe that by leveraging the power of our membership, our influence, and our reach, we can help bring real and lasting change to medicine,” he said.
The post American Medical Association Puts Critical Race Theory Above All appeared first on Human Events.
© Copyright 2021 HUMAN EVENTS. All Rights Reserved.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
They are trying to dismantle something that really doesn’t exist in the form it ir pperported to be. It has been the extremist agenda to create the divide and festoon it with supposition and inuendo to make it appear as an embedded institution. No one will deny there is racism, but the real bastion of that institution was not white people but the Democrat Party itself. Companies are too easily swayed because they are corporations which think they have to answer to just about everyone instead of businesses with personal interest as its base.
American Medical Association is now embracing critical race theory.
What this means is now Black Doctors may have only passed the requirements to become a doctors because they are Black.
White students would have been disqualified to be a doctor if they didn’t pass the requirements.
So now we may have Black quack doctors out there.
What happened to professionalism where only the best win?
Instead of what your race , gender or your sexual perversions that make you to be the best brain surgeon?
Why are we allowing a dishonorable, dishonest, unethical, immoral Democrat Party to set standards?
To fully advance the Demonic, Dishonorable Socialist Democrat Party’s destructive agendas of socialism, open borders, gun control, radical feminism, abortion-on-demand, the LGBTQ lifestyle, unfettered sexual identity, transgender “gay marriage” and the like, the pagan Liberal left Democrats must do away with our Constitution, GOD, common sense, morality, Christian values and free religious exercise altogether.
Under the guise of “anti-discrimination.” 👿 🙁 🙁 🙁
This all started with Affirmative Action many years ago.
I’ve often argued that AA would be the first nail in our nation’s coffin.. Political correctness was the 2nd.
1957in the USAF….. I was there
Out with meritocracy and capable Doctors like Ben Carson, in with Dr Fauci where mind manipulation based on political affiliation is your medical degree of first choice, and Dr Frankenstein where the new Socialist superhuman American is created in the newest of Democrat social lab experiments, out of the various failed parts of the divided American body politic and divided races, the mouth now does all the thinking and the brain is relocated where most bodily wastes in the human body now resides, and the AMA gets renamed the ABM or American bowel movement, where the critical race now becomes who can get to the toilet first before it all ballistically hits the fan.
There’s no science at all in CRT. They’ve already shown it’s a bunch of lies.
Every White doctor in the country should cancel their membership in the AMA, this is just mass insanity.
From how i read things, the AMA would probably WELCOME that.
Cultural capital consists of the values that we assimilate during our life from family, friends, associates, and education. Cultural capital directs our actions and consists of varying amounts of Empathy and respect for others, Ethics…don’t lie, cheat, steal, or hurt, Education to learn as much as possible, Expectations for yourself, and being Enterprising to create value and be self-sufficient. Corrupt socialist Democrats have crushed the cultural capital of African Americans in the cities they control. They have incentivized illegitimacy and the absence of fathers for three out of every four African American kids. They have facilitated crime, corruption, and drugs in the cities they control. Self-preservation requires avoiding the crime and danger associated with the many African Americans who have low cultural capital. The slimy Democrats who caused the low cultural capital then call this endemic racism. You cannot get more ethically rotten and corrupt than that!
AMA President Gerald Harmon, we should practice “Critical Race Theory” on you and your organization (AMA), as you and your organization are racist. Since you are “racist” you are not practicing equality for all under our Constitution, so you are breaking the law. Go to jail, Gerald Harmon, do not pass go, do not collect $200. Oh, I am sorry to offend you, Gerald, I forgot that Monopoly is “racist”.
Unfortunately that wouldn’t happen, what with the dept of injustice we have now days.
This Marxist Communist insanity is spreading through our Country like a wild fire. Senile Old Quid Pro Quo Joe and his merry band of anarchists are totally out of control. They know, that if we get honest and fair elections, they will be gone in a heartbeat. WeThe People outnumber them, will send them to a place they belong—–HELL!
We are officially living in a fascist police state, run and controlled by fanatical ideologues.
Well, this is going to completely destroy health care in America..
Never seek care from a doctor who earned MD after 2021.
The AMA supported the disasterous Obamacare so it really shouldn’t surprise anyone they would support this crap. They should be more honest about themselves and be politically correct and rename their organization the American Quack Association.
The fact that the AMA believes that merit and individual effort is irrelevant in the success of medical doctors tells me all I need to know about them. They are political and unworthy of being held in esteem regarding the medical profession and the guidelines for success for physicians.
If I were a physician I would stop paying dues as they are nothing but a liberal political hack and my dues would be going toward promoting foolishness.
Who helps the ama when their leaders lose control and talk out of their (where the sun don’t shine). The really do need help.
“Follow the science.” Of all the people rational enough to recognize and accept and act upon facts (scientifically proven truth), medical doctors should be at the very front of the pack. I am at a loss to understand why this is not the case.
Non-scientific personal observation: People of ALL ethnic groups who make the effort to improve their own lives and thus work hard and long inevitably do become successes. Those who THINK that success is impossible do not make the required effort and inevitably are failures.
My next-door neighbors when I was young were a large black family who were taught that they could and must work very hard. They followed this demand from their parents and there are SEVERAL of these “kids” (now senior citizens) with doctorates, some with master’s degrees, and some other highly-successful professional leaders in their communities.
So, doctors, you overcame the discouragement of some telling you “you’re not smart enough to become a doctor.” Well, many others can and should and must also develop the tenacity to try until it works. Shame on all who side with the doubters and discouragers.