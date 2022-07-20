After two years of holding “virtual” camps, Antifa is setting up an in-person camp in Portland, Oregon, where 9- to 13-year-olds can learn how to be anarchists.

If you live in the Great Northwest and are unsure what to do with your children for the rest of the summer, an Antifa-infected summer camp offers an invitation to consider. “Budding Roses” purports it strives to provide “a free, safe and empowering space” for young people to “learn, express themselves, and engage critically with the social justice issues that impact them.”

A short delve into the online curriculum reveals, among other things, that campers will learn the latest profanity-laced chants suitable for participating in protests; imagine what “safety” would look and feel like without police; get instructions on what to do if they come in contact with tear gas; have the opportunity to practice their artistic skills with the “Black Lives Matter Coloring Book,” which also includes a “transgender affirming” coloring sheet; and watch a series of videos explaining such terms as “white supremacy,” “intersectionality,” and “systemic racism.” (Related articles here, here, and here)

Wesley Wildmon, head of Men of Honor at American Family Association, says this is a very bad idea. “If they’re training children as young as 10 in the ways of anarchists, in the ways of violence, then you will perpetuate an atmosphere of anger [and] revenge. It never ends well,” he laments.

PJ Media, reporting on the Budding Roses Summer Camp, says this explains why there seems to be a “limitless supply of Antifa terrorists in Portland, Oregon, year after year, riot after riot, conflagration after conflagration.”

Wildmon warns this type of indoctrination will eventually come back to bite the parents who send their children to Budding Roses. “When you train a child to be rebellious and to fix things through destruction, then it’s only a matter of time before they find something in the parents that they don’t like – and that’s how they respond,” he tells AFN.

AFA’s Men of Honor outreach targets young boys ages 7 to 17 – so Wildmon understands that fourth through eighth grades are critical years for developing a worldview. He stresses that in this battle for the souls and minds of America’s youth, parents must engage – or their children could be the next victims.

“We should be discipling and teaching and training young men and young women in the ways of scripture – to love God first, to love others second, and to put our ourselves third, obviously starting in our own household, but beyond that,” he adds.

Previous reports on the summer camp have noted that left-leaning churches in Portland have made their facilities available for use, and that city parks and taxpayer money have been used for previous in-person camps.

Editor’s Note: The American Family Association is the parent organization of the American Family News Network, which operates AFN.net.

—-

Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.