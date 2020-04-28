President Donald Trump’s legal counsel, Rudy Giuliani, in a recent chat on “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, suggested a good U.S. attorney general move about now would be to investigate key members of the past Barack Obama administration on the Wuhan, China, laboratory, to see what they knew and when they knew it.

And then he mentioned Dr. Anthony Fauci specifically.

And then he accused the prior Team Obama of sending $3.7 million to the lab in 2014 — at a time when that same Team Obama had banned the funding of any lab that was involved in virus experimentation.

And then he named Fauci as the guy who gave the money to the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

This is an excerpt from a Washington Times article by Cheryl Chumley. Read the rest at Outline.