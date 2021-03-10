A trial has been set for Colorado cake artist Jack Phillips. At issue is a “gender transition” cake requested of the baker by a Denver-area attorney named Autumn Scardina.
“The court took a critical step Thursday [March 4] in ensuring justice for Jack Phillips,” says attorney Jake Warner of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF), the law firm representing Phillips. “It dismissed a claim that sought to punish Jack for statements made about a legal case in the media. [Now] we’re set to go to trial on the last claim in a couple weeks when we look forward to vindicating Jack’s right to serve everyone and to decline to express messages that conflict with his deeply held religious beliefs.”
Clearly, Phillips isn’t the only cake artist in Colorado but he’s seemingly the only one being taken to court on these issues. One News Now asked if this amounts to harassment.
“Over the past few years, we’ve seen Jack face three legal actions, and the last two come from this one attorney who is wanting to harass Jack,” Warner responds. “If you remember, back in Jack’s first case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in Jack’s favor – and part of that decision is based on how Colorado treated other cake artists differently from Jack.”
On the very same day in 2017 the U.S. Supreme Court announced it would hear that first case (Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission), Scardina – a biological male who identifies as a woman – phoned Masterpiece and asked for a “gender transition” cake, with a pink interior and a blue exterior.
While Phillips is awaiting yet another appearance in court, his business, Masterpiece Cakeshop, is still operating.
“He is still creating custom cakes,” the ADF attorney continues. “He still serves everyone and declines to express messages that go against his faith; and we look forward to the court vindicating his right to do so here at the upcoming trial.”
Scardina v. Masterpiece Cakeshop is filed at the District Court of Colorado. The trial is scheduled to take place on March 22.
—-
Copyright OneNewsNow.com. Reprinted with permission.
Just send them a cake, free of charge, with ipecac as an ingredient. When they sue you over that, just say you are helping them rid their bodies of the poison that is killing their soul.
Do they sell fece flavored food coloring? They already sell lockeroom scented perfume now in high demand by the Liberal Lords of the flys who seek to create a Democrat Dante’s inferno right here on earth in America.
The dishonorable Democrat Party revolves around and its philosophy is based on Total Control, Lies, Hate, Cons, Deceptions, Immorality and the lack of Integrity, Ethics or Honor.
Thursday, March 12, 2015. Michael F. Haverluck (OneNewsNow.com)
“Joe Biden went on to assure the pro-LGBT crowd that even though the Obama administration cannot enforce a thought police, people who stand for their religious convictions are in the process of being wiped out — as the Obama White House’s homosexual agenda continues to proliferate across the nation. Joe Biden said, Carson and others who ascribe to the biblical view of homosexuality should be eradicated from the planet in the name of “equality” and “tolerance.” ”
Joe Biden, Please define YOUR definition of “equality” and “tolerance.”
I’d say Quid Pro Joe needs to be “eradicated from the planet”… but… I don’t think he knows what planet he’s on.
The judicial system stinks like rotten fish. These so called judges, spit on the honest person, in our society. Or do we even have a society anymore, with the filth of the communists?
Just claim that homosexual cakes are “specialty cakes” and NOT the usual cake that is produce. Specialty cakes are $8,468,724.18 that take 18 months to make.. with a 50% deposit. Tell them …No problem.. we’d be glad to make one for them. If they don’t like the price.. find some place else less expensive… take it or leave it.
For heaven’s sake LEAVE THE MAN ALONE! I’ve been to his shop (his cakes are delicious). It is a small, store front shop, with a few tables to have a coffee and dessert at, and a nice selection of yummy cakes and baked goods. He and his staff are friendly, helpful, and the prices appropriate. He’s simply trying to keep a business going in a neighborhood. There is absolutely NO reason that someone who wants a special cake that goes against his, or any other baker in the greater Denver area, can’t find another baker who will happily oblige.
What the liberals are doing is bullying of the worst kind. They don’t want appeasement they want to destroy him and his business. If he was a liberal baker being asked to produce specialty cakes for conservative viewpoints and causes the liberals would be defending his right to use his artistry for only what he supports.
When fashion designers didn’t want to sell ready to wear to Mrs. Trump the liberals cheered them on. When florists refused to sell floral arrangements for Pres. Trump’s inauguration the liberals stated it was their right not to use their talents to support someone they hated. They didn’t even base their claims on religious freedom but hatred and a ‘I don’t want to’ attitude. Shameful and hypocritical.
The Constitution provides protection against double jeopardy in criminal cases. The baker has no such protection against his repeated civil persecution. It just might be that if other bakers turned down requests for specially designed cakes, they would not be pursued forever, if at all. For example, a religious Jewish or Muslim baker could refuse to make a cake for a children’s party with a Three Little Pigs design. If so, would they be sued? Would one be sued and the other left alone? Is the lawfare seeking rights or special privileges?