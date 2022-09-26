Republican representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.) vowed to leave the GOP if former president Trump secures the party’s 2024 nomination and said she would start supporting Democrats to help prevent MAGA candidates from getting elected.
“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” Cheney said at The Texas Tribune festival Saturday.
.@Liz_Cheney: “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.”
Does that include campaigning for Democrats?
“Yes.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/nWkdWVcWC6
— Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022
No need to leave, we already threw you the %^& out !
You can;t call yourself a Republican when you already state you will vote for a Democrat for President. Duh ! She already left the party but is as lost and wandering about as SLeepy Joe on Stage. Both suffering from Trump derangement syndrome,,,very very deranged.
Since she was already BOOTED by her home state, this is a Hollow promise.
There’s really no reason to wait considering what she’s done for (TO) the Republican Party over the last few years. So much for party unity from the entrenched elites who knew better than the voters. She and her ilk have made their places assured in the eternal habitations of the Democrat Party! Joe Biden stands with open arms to greet them.
“Republican representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.) vowed to leave the GOP if former president Trump secures the party’s 2024 nomination and said she would start supporting Democrats to help prevent MAGA candidates from getting elected.”
This disgraceful Liz Chaney is NOT a Republican.
Liz Chaney is a treasonous Democrat RINO.
Hasn’t she already left? And left is the operative word
Her party back home in her state, BOOTED her..
It don’t (sorry, a Slo Joe moment there) to which party she belongs. She will NEVER again be elected to a gubment position. Not even dog catcher. She is history, done, finished. Just put on your big girl pants and say Adios no amiga.
SHe already IS a dog. So she’d have to catch herself!
Good Riddance Ms. Cheney! I thought you were already gone.
Thought she had already left.
She just doesn’t seem very happy does she? Spoiled political princess didn’t get her own way and daddy can’t fix it for her.
She doesn’t learn from her mistakes, when you’ve dug a hole and it filled up with water it’s time to stop digging.
She doesn’t seem to realize she’s already out of the GOP and she didn’t have to leave. She got thrown out on her ***.
She’s sided with the DemonRats for years! She’s a disgrace to anything conservative. She should have switched years ago, but she’s trying to play middle of the fence. (Liable to get splinters)
This bloated heifer is the most depressing, negative person I can think of. Sheesh, just go away you negative cow.