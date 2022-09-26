Republican representative Liz Cheney (Wyo.) vowed to leave the GOP if former president Trump secures the party’s 2024 nomination and said she would start supporting Democrats to help prevent MAGA candidates from getting elected.

“I’m going to make sure Donald Trump, I’m going to do everything I can to make sure he is not the nominee. And if he is the nominee, I won’t be a Republican,” Cheney said at The Texas Tribune festival Saturday.

.@Liz_Cheney: “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure Kari Lake is not elected.” Does that include campaigning for Democrats? “Yes.” #TribFest22 pic.twitter.com/nWkdWVcWC6 — Texas Tribune (@TexasTribune) September 25, 2022