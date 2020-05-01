Anderson Cooper announced Thursday that he’s the proud father of a 3-day-old baby boy.

Cooper, 52, dropped the news on CNN live and then followed up with an Instagram post with himself and newborn Wyatt Morgan Cooper.

“On Monday, I became a father,” he said on CNN. “I’ve never actually said that before, out loud, and it still kind of astonishes me. I am a dad. I have a son. And I want you to meet him.”

“As a gay kid, I never thought it would be possible to have a child,” Cooper wrote. “I’m grateful for all those who have paved the way, and for the doctors and nurses and everyone involved in my son’s birth.”

Cooper then gave a direct shoutout to the surrogate mother who carried and delivered the baby boy.

Wyatt is named after his grandfather, Cooper explained, who died when Anderson was just 10 years old. He added that the middle name, Morgan, was stolen from a list of baby names that Cooper’s own parents had written down 52 years ago.

I do wish my mom and dad and my brother, Carter, were alive to meet Wyatt, but I like to believe they can see him,” Cooper wrote. “I imagine them all together, arms around each other, smiling and laughing, happy to know that their love is alive in me and in Wyatt, and that our family continues.”

