-Since closing the border between Michigan and Canada to all non-essential travel in March to limit the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Customs agents have interdicted firearms and nearly 3,000 pounds of narcotics, most of which was marijuana.
Christopher Perry, director of field operations in Detroit, praised the agents, saying they, “continue to hold the line against those wishing to exploit the current circumstances.”
From March 21 to May 16, officers seized 2,856 pounds of marijuana, 87 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl, and 12 guns at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.
“The state of the global health environment and the influence on national security is dynamic in nature,” Perry said. “Yet the vigilance, service and integrity of our officers remains unchanged.”
___
(c)2020 the Detroit Free Press
Visit the Detroit Free Press at www.freep.com
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
Im very glad to see at least some folks are taking their oaths seriously.
Kudos to Border patrol and Customs.
When Michigan Democrats start seeing their now desperate drug addicted voter base start diminishing in suicide and gun battles for diminishing drug supplies, even Whitmer will throw open the borders and reopen everything in sight. The social dependency addiction however will live on in spite of it, with the Pelosi crop of trillions more of dollars of dependency entrapment on the horizon to feed more social dependency. Party people sobriety ,and the ability of the voting useful idiots to self-govern ,,,is not an option.