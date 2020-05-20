-Since closing the border between Michigan and Canada to all non-essential travel in March to limit the spread of coronavirus, U.S. Customs agents have interdicted firearms and nearly 3,000 pounds of narcotics, most of which was marijuana.

Christopher Perry, director of field operations in Detroit, praised the agents, saying they, “continue to hold the line against those wishing to exploit the current circumstances.”

From March 21 to May 16, officers seized 2,856 pounds of marijuana, 87 pounds of cocaine, 12 pounds of fentanyl, and 12 guns at Detroit Metropolitan Airport, the Ambassador Bridge and Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in Detroit, the Blue Water Bridge in Port Huron, and the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie.

“The state of the global health environment and the influence on national security is dynamic in nature,” Perry said. “Yet the vigilance, service and integrity of our officers remains unchanged.”

