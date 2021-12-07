According to research on all nations, America has a chance to change the thinking about abortion.
Ahead of the oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the first direct challenge to Roe v. Wade in a generation, Family Research Council (FRC) researcher Mary Szoch took a look at abortion laws throughout the world and found that the United States is one in a “Gang of Six” that permits abortion through all nine months of pregnancy. China, North Korea, Vietnam, Canada, and South Korea are the only others. The rest have serious restrictions or ban abortion. She cites Europe as an example.
“48 out of the 51 European countries have prohibited abortion beyond 14 weeks, and only two countries there, the United Kingdom and Finland, actually allow abortion in the case of a mental health exception or a socio economic exception,” Szoch details.
She tells American Family News the most common type of law regarding abortion is to outlaw abortion completely or to only allow it in the rare case that the mother’s life is at risk.
“77 nations actually have that law,” the researcher relays. “So when we look across the globe, the most common postures for the life of the unborn is to be pro-life, and the United States should be leading that charge.”
The U.S. Supreme Court could help by overturning Roe v. Wade, which would leave the issue to the states to make their own choices. However, The U.S. House has passed and sent to the Senate a bill that would restore abortion up to birth should the court take that action.
—-
Copyright American Family News. Reprinted with permission.
The title is in error, it is not America’s stance on abortion, it is the vocal radical minority’s stance that the Court dubiously affirmed. There is a difference.
True.. IF WE had an HONEST POLL of every american (EVEN THOSE TOO YOUNG TO VOTE) that could be done, i’d say a good 65% or more would be AGAINST Abortion.
“The U.S. Supreme Court could help by overturning Roe v. Wade, which would leave the issue to the states to make their own choices. However, The U.S. House has passed and sent to the Senate a bill that would restore abortion up to birth should the court take that action.”
This tell me that the treasonous, dishonorable, unethical, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party ruled House of Representatives have NO Respect for the Supreme Court, our U.S. Constitution or our Laws,
This treasonous, dishonorable, unethical, immoral, demonic, socialist Democrat Party has become our country’s most destructive and deadliest ENEMY!! 🙁 🙁 🙁
IT GOES TO SHOW they don’t CARE what the courts say….
A nation that shows such crass disregard for the life of the most innocent and vulnerable among them is dooming themselves to the justified wrath of God. There are certain sins that cry out for God’s vengenance and abortion is one of them.
When liberals talk of ‘social justice’ while supporting abortion on demand for the entire 40 weeks of pregnancy they are missing the point that the most fundamental right is the right to life. Once conception takes place there is a unique, distinct, and irreplacable human being created. Yes, that tiny human needs assistance and support to grow to a size to be able to be in the outside world but they are still human.
Looking at the list of other countries that allow unfettered abortion it doesn’t put us in very good company at all.
“outlaw abortion completely or to only allow it in the rare case that the mother’s life is at risk.”,,,,We all have heard that “abortions should be rare and only when the mother’s life is at risk” ever since Clinton was on the scene placing most everyone’s mother’s life at risk for an Arkansas dirt bath who had enough dirt on the Clintons to bury Bill, or a preventing the risk of a declared painful hangnail with enough threat to the woman’s life of immediate gratifications to bury their unborn child. Enter the world of psychology, that insincere so-called science that can use female mental aberrations to justify any imagined healthcare problem that can be claimed to be life threatening so long as the Doctor gets paid enough to remove any inconvenience, now redefined as mental pain and anguish with taxpayer money and blessing of course. Allowing partial birth abortions is as idiotic as thinking someone can be just a little bit pregnant, which is a child creating situation that requires a complete and utter commitment and total involvement,, Like the Supremes outlawing abortion completely.
Someone should inform Senator Schumer that HE (and his party) are NOT in the “Mainstream”!
He always LOVES to use that line, when proclaiming that any Conservative Judicial Nominee isn’t “qualified” to sit on ANY court (SCOTUS or otherwise). He always accuses them of being “out of the mainstream”!
Well, Senator, it is YOU and YOUR PARTY that are out of touch with the MAJORITY of sensible people in the WORLD!
Of course it is main stream to Schumer, who spends most of his time and our money afloat on the Lazy river, the river of De’Nile or Bezo’s Amazon river during flood seasons of flood bought political favors.