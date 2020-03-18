Socialism-loving millennials, look and take note: The clearing of store shelves, the closing of retail, the shuttering of restaurants and nightclubs and bars — these are the outcomes of mass response to the global pandemic called coronavirus.
But they’re also what befalls when socialism takes over.
The current store runs across America in the quest for toilet paper and bottled water aren’t symptoms of a free market. They’re panic buys, made in reaction to nonstop contextually devoid media coverage about the “deadly” coronavirus; to quarantines and quarantine requirements; to announcements of school closings and business shutdowns that keep stretching and expanding; to government advisements and press conferences that keep changing in tone and content; and, most importantly, to the overall unaccustomed atmosphere of fear that grows upon seeing store shelves in America cleared of items such as toilet paper and bottled water.
That last is an alarm that grows louder each day.
In America, land of the free and plenty — in America, land of the capitalist and free market, where stores bulge with supplies and purchases and overnight deliveries are but a computer click away — emptied grocery bins aren’t just curiosities. They’re frightening. They’re “what the heck is going on here” frightening.
And that drives the panic buying even more.
The empty shelves themselves become the reason for the panic buying.
We’re not used to this. We’ve never before seen this. Aside from some empty bread and bottled water aisles during hurricane seasons, and some difficulties finding shovels at Home Depot during snowstorm warnings, Americans by and large are a buy-what-we-want, when-we-want-it lot. And if it ain’t in the store, we’ll get it online, shipped overnight.
We get pizza delivery by drone, for crying out loud.
Now, Nike has shut doors. States have declared emergencies. Toilet paper is on backorder — tissue boxes, too. Meat bins are emptied; canned goods are dwindling; milk is a luxury that can’t be found for sale anywhere. In other words: It’s a good teaching moment for millennials. For Sen. Bernie Sanders’ fans. For Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s advocates.
If you like socialism — well, here’s socialism, upfront and personal.
“The first time I couldn’t buy food at the grocery store,” wrote Daniel Di Martino, in USA Today in February, 2019, “I was 15 years old. It was 2014 in Caracas, Venezuela, and I had spent more than an hour in line waiting. When I got to the register, I noticed I had forgotten my ID that day. Without the ID, the government rationing system would not let the supermarket sell my family the full quota of food we needed. It was four days until the government allowed me to buy more.”
Di Martino said that socialism, which he lived with until 2016, when he came to the United States as a student, destroyed his country.
The government, seeking to distribute necessary products in a fair and equitable manner, “imposed price controls,” “nationalized the most important private industries,” took over the free market and hampered the individual’s ability to create and produce. Shortages, predictably, were the result.
“And the shortages went far beyond the supermarket,” he went on. “My family and I suffered from blackouts and lack of water. The regime nationalized electricity … to make electricity ‘free.’ Unsurprisingly, this resulted in underinvestment in the electrical grid. By 2016, my home lost power roughly once a week.”
What’s most interesting is that the government never once said that its goal was to destroy the nation, or to shepherd power into the hands of the few, of the elite. Nope. The official message from Venezuela’s guiding geniuses was to help the downtrodden; open the doors of opportunity to all; ensure everybody got a fair share of the pie. The official message was one of equality and justice and fairness for all — not just the rich.
Sound familiar?
Socialism is a rot.
Socialism is an evil.
Socialism is a soul-killing, soul-sucking cancer that has no place in a free society — even if it comes under a name of democratic socialism, even if it comes under the umbrella of progressivism. Even if it comes by way of platforms and policies of the Democratic Party.
If you want to see socialism at work up close and personal, no need to travel to Venezuela. Or Cuba. Or elsewhere.
Just visit your local grocery. If the doors aren’t locked, that is.
• Cheryl Chumley can be reached at cchumley@washingtontimes.com or on Twitter, @ckchumley. Listen to her podcast “Bold and Blunt” by clicking HERE. And never miss her column; subscribe to her newsletter by clicking HERE.
© Copyright (c) 2020 News World Communications, Inc.
—-
This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.
The idiot Americans, who have gone into this panic buying are a disgrace. If there is ever a real crisis, the liberal idiots and RINOS would not be able to cope. Fools buying a years supply of toilet paper and paper towel. What a joke. When there is a forecast of two feet of snow in southeastern Michigan, people buy enough goods for a month, even though the roads are cleared within a day. Talk about creating a panic!!!!!!!!
To a frightened Socialist who has no ability to govern self, the concept of equality, fairness and justice for all, just ends up in the equal distribution of their social fear of failure to measure up that results in the collective equal distribution of their socially created poverty. They who would surrender their freedoms to the social elite to secure a little bit of security, end up with neither freedom to chose from a grocery store of plenty and just walk out with empty bags full of the insecurity of Old Mother Hubbard who had not a bone to feed her dog, let alone meat to feed her kids with the only good result being less need for the use of toilet paper later on, which she can no longer get anyway.
Better to have just enough for you and your family living amidst a sea of millionaires, than have not enough amidst a sea of equally failed socialists. Electing socialists now, just leads to skid marks in the garments of your government later.
Personally I do not trust the CDC or Big scary Media . Why? Now they say it’s Seasonal flu? -Influenza, commonly known as “the flu”, is an infectious disease caused by an influenza virus-.
Using CDC’s own figures influenza during the “2017–2018” season was high with an estimated 45 million people getting influenza, 21 million people going to a health care provider, 810,000 hospitalizations, and 61,000 deaths.
More than 46,000 hospitalizations occurred in children (aged < 18 years); however, 67% of hospitalizations occurred in older adults aged ≥65 years. Older adults also accounted for 83% of deaths, highlighting that older adults are particularly vulnerable to severe disease with influenza virus infection. An estimated 9,600 deaths occurred among working age adults (aged 18–64 years), an age group that often has low influenza vaccination….
Well, amen! Anyone who has read the history of socialism would know this, and empty shelves is exactly what socialism looks like. Rationed health care as well.
Socialism is the face of the entire Democratic party. Let that sink in America.
The AOC”s of the “woke” crowd are nothing more than the George Soros’ voices and the faces of pure Socialism.
For some people, seeing someone get hit with a 2×4,is not proof that it hurts. Some people could not graduate from stupid school. Even with help of a 2 year “head start” program
The Democrats/Liberals were facing certain defeat in November with the strong economy that Trump had built up but now they are using this panic to destroy that economy and use it to accomplish what three and a half years of investigations couldn’t do, have a chance of ousting President Trump. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if the demoRATS China connection didn’t have a hand in getting this Wuhan virus leaked into the public knowing full well it would go worldwide and causing massive problems.
The biggest argument for socialized medicine is in Italy. Look at the death numbers. They are literally allowing the elderly to die. I’ve heard the Coronavirus referred to as, The Boomer Remover. I guess that means all the Bernie Bro’s are going to have to seek employment. Who’s going to pay the bills? The millennial generation haven’t even been potty trained yet.
the propaganda machine of the left wing socialist are the fear mongers and have created a disaster.
One big difference between socialism and America in panic; give it a night or three and we will have more water, milk, and toilet paper back on the shelves. In socialism if the shelves are empty give it a month or three and they will still be empty but history will be rewritten and the people will be told that shelves were never this full under free markets. Overtax our on shelf as needed system and we start to ramp up to put more on the shelves- or at least we can if we can keep the democrat’s filthy commie fingers off the scale.