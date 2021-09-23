DEL RIO, Texas — Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to visit Del Rio with other faith and civil rights leaders as Haitian refugees are encamped at the border.

Mayor Bruno Lozano will also join Sharpton for a press conference following the tour. Sharpton is also president and founder of the National Action Network.

The purpose of his visit is to, “meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis,” the press release says.

