DEL RIO, Texas — Civil rights activist Reverend Al Sharpton is expected to visit Del Rio with other faith and civil rights leaders as Haitian refugees are encamped at the border.
Mayor Bruno Lozano will also join Sharpton for a press conference following the tour. Sharpton is also president and founder of the National Action Network.
The purpose of his visit is to, “meet and pray with refugees in the wake of the humanitarian crisis,” the press release says.
Source: KENS5
REV. AL SHARPTON, FAITH & CIVIL RIGHTS LEADERS TO VISIT DEL RIO, TEXAS SITE WITH MAYOR BRUNO LOZANO, WHERE HAITIAN REFUGEES ARE ENCAMPED AT U.S. – MEXICO BORDER
Faith Leaders Hope to Meet and Pray with Refugees in the Wake of Humanitarian Crisis pic.twitter.com/7ektIbYIHe
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 22, 2021
Speaking on the US Southern border crisis, and the despicable treatment of Haitian refugees. I have organized a delegation of ministers to travel with me to the border tomorrow morning, to address this. #MorningJoe https://t.co/v8vjZ5f0Bx pic.twitter.com/EgTCbKx4YT
— Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) September 22, 2021
I truly hope is is not mistaken for a refugee and gets whipped. Hmmm…
Maybe he needs to take Maxine with him. Then we can get the real story…..
Maybe he needs to get his bank account filled again, with EXTORTION via ‘race baiting!”
Mike, that comment is a real good one, yes kill 2 birds with one stone.
Sharpton is not a faith and civil rights leader. His is the church of the air which he uses to travel with a bag to be filled with payoffs. He is part of the civil rights establishment which largely replaced the movement. This change “Eyes on the Prize” to “Flies on the Prize.”
Sharpton is a racist not a civil rights activist. Maybe the IRS is watching so their churches can pay federal taxes
Civil rights activist Reverend?? Al Sharpton. Al Sharpton To Tour Haitian Invasion.
Seeing how Haitians are Black, then this must be a racist issue of not allowing illegal Black Haitian Invaders to invade our country illegally.
Matthew 7:15-16
“Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves.
16 By their fruit you will recognize them.