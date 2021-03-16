Another Republican senator has been formally rebuked for voting to convict former President Donald Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”

On Saturday, the Alaska Republican Party moved to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after she voted to convict Trump in last month’s impeachment trial, the Anchorage Daily News reports.

The censure resolution reads that the party “will hereby recruit a Republican Party challenger to oppose and prohibit Senator Murkowski from being a candidate in any Republican primary to the extent legally permissible.”

