Another Republican senator has been formally rebuked for voting to convict former President Donald Trump on the charge of “incitement of insurrection.”
On Saturday, the Alaska Republican Party moved to censure Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska) after she voted to convict Trump in last month’s impeachment trial, the Anchorage Daily News reports.
The censure resolution reads that the party “will hereby recruit a Republican Party challenger to oppose and prohibit Senator Murkowski from being a candidate in any Republican primary to the extent legally permissible.”
Palin’s revenge! Served cold….Yumm!
I’d LOVE to see Palin run again.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Alaska), a Republican In Name Only, a traitor to our Country. Good for the censure. I hope the Alaskans will get rid of this traitor and elect a real Conservative. Alaska voters, please use your brain to vote. We do not need any more RINOS, who are nothing but Democrats!
AND that goes for ALL STATES not just Alaska. IF THERE IS A RINO from your state, GET RID OF THEM..
Amazing how the rinos are now feeling they are on shaky ground for the next election.
crap in you own yard and eventually you will step in it.
THEY SHOULD all be scared.. AND with good reason!
I don’t know who she thinks she represents. She’s a typical hack. Either get on board the bus to get rid of Pelosi and her commiecrats or get out of the way. She needs to go. Good riddance. No one will miss her.
That’s the problem… people …have been… MISSING… useless, elitist, self serving politician’s like her…if you get my drift. One option left.
She has to do everything that Schumer tells her to do. She is not realizing who put her there. She is not helping the people of Alaska. She needs to go and not run for any office again.
The Republican establishment ‘elite’ should be afraid because for too long they failed to acknowledge the will of the real party members. Donald Trump was chosen by those members because he embraced most of the things that had been boiling on the back burner for many elections and brought them out into the open. He championed their cause and the establishment resnted it, resented the rank and file, resnted osing their power. They thought they could get it back with the #neverTrumpers but that didn’t work and their behavior after the election made the real members distrustful of them. The Romney, Cheney, Murkowski types have been shown up by the voters. So long! Good bye! Good riddance!
IMO their riddence, is NOT coming soon enough!
It’s about Frickin’ time!
How long has this Democrat in RINO drag been “representing” the State of Alaska?
Wake Up, Alaska!
Get a REAL Senator, who loves and defends America and America’s values!
I do find it weird, that the folks up there, RE-Elected her in 2016… AND in 08, she won via write in ballot. BEATING BOTH the tea party candidate AND the dem running.
I find it ironic that the Democrats never seem to have a “Demo or would they be Dino’s”. I was sorry that Pat Toomey escaped censure. His reasoning for voting to impeach was as pathetic and spiteful as the cadre of Democrats who solemnly marched into the Capital to continue their vendetta against a man whose agenda was spot on for the Country.
She knows better. Wonder who paid her. She is well aware that the GOP needs to unite to fight a common enemy, which is those who would have us live under communism, socialist regimes, etc. If she’s going in that direction, then she needs to go. The rest of us would like to live in a clean, free America.
Get rid of that RINO, Alaskans!!
They tried this before! She ran as an independent write-in and beat both the Republican and DIMMwit. The PEOPLE of Alaska will need to wise up!!
LETS Hope they hav, since 2016!!
I live in Alaska and believe me, we have been trying to get rid of her. We thought she was history, when she did not win the Republican nomination 2010. But she was courted and then bought by the liberals and feminists to run as a write in candidate. Then right before election day, she and those who own her, did a smear campaign of Joe Miller. Joe did not have the time to expose her lies and unfortunately the damage had been done. She won!
She has been winning since because there has not been a strong conservative to run against her. She has the liberal media behind her and the liberal piggy bank etc. I wouldn’t be surprised if Dominion has been helping her too.
I would like to see Palin or Joe Miller run. With Trumps help, hopefully we can get rid of her permanently!