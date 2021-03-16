ROME — The Vatican declared Monday that the Catholic Church won’t bless same-sex unions since God “cannot bless sin.”
The Vatican’s orthodoxy office, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, issued a formal response to a question about whether Catholic clergy have the authority to bless gay unions. The answer, contained in a two-page explanation published in seven languages and approved by Pope Francis, was “negative.”
The note distinguished between the church’s welcoming and blessing of gay people, which it upheld, but not their unions. It argued that such unions are not part of God’s plan and that any sacramental recognition of them could be confused with marriage.
The note immediately pleased conservatives, disheartened advocates for LGBT Catholics and threw a wrench in the debate within the German church, which has been at the forefront of opening discussion on hot-button issues such the church’s teaching on homosexuality.
Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, which advocates for greater acceptance of gays in the church, predicted the Vatican position would be ignored, including by some Catholic clergy.
“Catholic people recognize the holiness of the love between committed same-sex couples and recognize this love as divinely inspired and divinely supported and thus meets the standard to be blessed,” he said in a statement.
The Vatican holds that gay people must be treated with dignity and respect, but that gay sex is “intrinsically disordered.” Catholic teaching says that marriage is a lifelong union between a man and woman, is part of God’s plan and is intended for the sake of creating new life.
Since gay unions aren’t intended to be part of that plan, they can’t be blessed by the church, the document said.
“The presence in such relationships of positive elements, which are in themselves to be valued and appreciated, cannot justify these relationships and render them legitimate objects of an ecclesial blessing, since the positive elements exist within the context of a union not ordered to the Creator’s plan,” the response said.
God “does not and cannot bless sin: He blesses sinful man, so that he may recognize that he is part of his plan of love and allow himself to be changed by him,” it said.
Francis has endorsed providing gay couples with legal protections in same-sex unions, but that was in reference to the civil sphere, not within the church. Those comments were made during a 2019 interview with a Mexican broadcaster, Televisa, but were censored by the Vatican until they appeared in a documentary last year.
While the documentary fudged the context, Francis was referring to the position he took when he was archbishop of Buenos Aires. At the time, Argentine lawmakers were considering approving gay marriage, which the Catholic Church opposes. Then-Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio instead supported providing legal protections for gays in stable unions through a so-called “law of civil cohabitation.”
Francis told Televisa: “Homosexual people have the right to be in a family. They are children of God.”
Speaking of families with gay children, he said: “You can’t kick someone out of a family, nor make their life miserable for this. What we have to have is a civil union law; that way they are legally covered.”
In the new document and an accompanying unsigned article, the Vatican said questions had been raised about whether the church should bless same-sex unions in a sacramental way in recent years, and after Francis had insisted on the need to better welcome gays in the church.
It was an apparent reference to the German church, where some bishops have been pushing the envelope on issues such as priestly celibacy, contraception and the church’s outreach to gay Catholics after coming under pressure by powerful lay Catholic groups demanding change.
In a statement, the head of the German bishops’ conference, Bishop Georg Bätzing, said the new document would be incorporated into the German discussion, but he suggested that the case was by no means closed.
“There are no easy answers to questions like these,” he said, adding that the German church wasn’t only looking at the church’s current moral teaching, but also the development of doctrine and the actual reality of Catholics today.
Bill Donohue, president of the conservative Catholic League, praised the decision as a decisive, non-negotiable “end of story” declaration by the Vatican.
“The Vatican left nothing on the table. The door has been slammed shut on the gay agenda,” Donohue wrote on the League’s website, calling the document “the most decisive rejection of those efforts ever written.”
In the article, the Vatican stressed the “fundamental and decisive distinction” between gay individuals and gay unions, noting that “the negative judgment on the blessing of unions of persons of the same sex does not imply a judgment on persons.”
But it explained the rationale for forbidding a blessing of such unions, noting that any union that involves sexual activity outside of marriage cannot be blessed because it is not in a state of grace, or “ordered to both receive and express the good that is pronounced and given by the blessing.”
And it added that blessing a same-sex union could give the impression of a sort of sacramental equivalence to marriage. “This would be erroneous and misleading,” the article said.
Esteban Paulon, president of the Argentine Federation of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals and Transsexuals, said the document was proof that for all of Francis’ words and gestures expressing outreach to gays, the institutional church wouldn’t change.
“Saying that homosexual practice — openly living sexuality — is a sin takes us back 200 years and promotes hate speech that unfortunately in Latin America and Europe is on the rise,” Paulon said. “That transforms into injuries and even deaths, or policies which promote discrimination.”
A similar note of exasperation was echoed in the Philippines, Asia’s largest Roman Catholic nation, where gay rights leader Danton Remoto said it simply wasn’t worth it to fight an old institution. “I keep on telling LGBTQIs to just have their civil unions done,” Remoto said. “We do not need any stress anymore from this church.”
Other critical commentators noted the Catholic Book of Blessings contains blessings that can be bestowed on everything from new homes and factories to animals, sporting events, seeds before planting and farm tools.
Juan Carlos Cruz, a Chilean survivor of sexual abuse who is gay and close to Francis, said the document was out of step with Francis’ pastoral approach and was tone deaf to the needs and rights of LGBT Catholics.
“If the Church and the CDF do not advance with the world … constantly rejecting and speaking negatively and not putting priorities where they should be, Catholics will continue to flee,” he warned.
In 2003, the same Vatican office issued a similar decree saying that the church’s respect for gay people “cannot lead in any way to approval of homosexual behaviour or to legal recognition of homosexual unions.”
Doing so, the Vatican reasoned then, would not only condone “deviant behaviour,” but create an equivalence to marriage, which the church holds is an indissoluble union between man and woman.
AP writers David Crary in New York, Kirsten Grieshaber in Berlin, Almudena Calatrava in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and Jim Gomez in Manila, Philippines, contributed to this report.
I am in shock! The new world order, open borders, redistribution of wealth Pope, actually did something right for a change.
Catholic people who read scripture do NOT suffer from this double-think BS. Unfortunately, salvation does not depend on what catholic people think.
I love my dogs. Where does that come from and why would it not meet the same loose criteria for blessing?
An “abomination before God” is NOT also inspired by God. It is SIN and can not be Holy, EVER. There is NO Biblical foundation for blessing a SIN.
If you want to believe it leave the church in peace. To remain and submit to these lies is eternal folly. And to mislead the catholic people garners special punishment from the Only Holy One.
The catholic church believes that a man ie: priests, bishops, cardinals & pope can forgive sin when the Bible clearly says only God can forgive sin. This religion has changed the scripture and even the second commandment to justify their own wayward teachings.
You are misunderstanding the sacrament of confession. The priest acts in the person of Christ (in persona Christi) to give the penitent a human, tangible person to speak with BUT the forgiveness comes from God.
“If the Church and the CDF do not advance with the world … constantly rejecting and speaking negatively and not putting priorities where they should be, Catholics will continue to flee,”
“Advance with the world.” What a silly notion for a Christian to own. According to The Holy Bible (now finally available in print in all languages, audio and several video forms, leaving no excuse for a practicing Christian to be familiar with the Word of He who is The Same yesterday, today AND FOREVER) this planet is in it’s death throes.
Why are men always trying to correct The Almighty and tell Him what is important? And why do these people insist that the here and now are more important than the hereafter?
Imagine the apostle Paul deciding against repentance and salvation and instead demanded that God provide a more simple means of tax collection, to solve his here and now problems.
More like …the heathens will continue to flee.
For brazenly contradicting the Pope’s declaration, and in doing so attempting to lead Roman Catholics into sin, “Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry,” should be excommunicated for a few weeks, to give him an opportunity to contemplate the gravity of his decisions.
Being a Catholic is totally voluntary. If you don’t like the rules leave the Catholic Church. Husband -Wife, mother-father is the way, the best way to promote love, family and community. Redefining these terms to promote selfish self interests does not benefit or promote a stable family or community.
Hey Pope Francis…
How many of YOUR priests are pedophiles or have broken their vows of celibacy? Do YOU condone blessing THEM (and sheltering them from prosecution)?
Not one priest who has engaged in sexual abuse and/or broken their vows of celibacy has had that UNION blessed.
There have been priests who have had sexual relations with women and even have children. The Church has not blessed those unions and allowed the priest to continue to be a priest.
You are trying to compare two entirely different things when you bring sexual abuse by priests into the discussion. And, for the record, the current level of priests who are abusers is less than 1%. It doesn’t make the behavior correct (it is never right) and it doesn’t excuse those who abuse or have abused. It is simply putting it into perspective. Most cases happened over 40 years ago.
The response speaks directly to the Christian Catholic view that one should love the sinner but not the sin. Those who have homosexual tendencies are loved and should be afforded the respect and dignity they are rightfully owed simply by their being made in the likeness and image of God. This is the case for ALL people.
However, loving a person does NOT include allowing them to go about their life engaging in sinful behavior without any direction. Furthermore, it does NOT include celebrating and blessing sinful behavior. If a heterosexual couple living together without benefit of marriage were to present themselves to the priest for a blessing of their union they would not receive it. What they are doing is wrong in the eyes of the Church. A good priest would work with them to understand what they are doing wrong and why it is wrong. I know many priest who will not marry a heterosexual couple that is living together unless they spend the time of marriage preparation in separate homes.
Love is not license as so many people seem to believe these days.
Why anyone would want to be in that crazy church is beyond me. Glad I got shed of that crap.
I wholeheartedly agree with the Pope. I realize that the world and life moves on. However, many things going on today shouldn’t be. We have strayed so far away from our teachings by our parents when we were growing up, that I hardly recognize the family unit anymore. If we embraced God and his teachings more, yet moved forward to keep up with life, we’d all be better off. We need to love our spouses, teach our children and grandchildren right from wrong and perhaps some of the terrible habits we’ve developed could be changed toward better examples to those around us. So, once again, I fully support the Pope’s writings. The subject is part of the problem of this world.
“Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, which advocates for greater acceptance of gays in the church, predicted the Vatican position would be ignored, including by some Catholic clergy.”
So what! People have been ignoring the will of God for years; unfortunately for them God remembers who they are.
Also, God’s laws do not bend with the latest Social Media fad. They have been true since the beginning of time. “Hate the sin, Love the sinner.”
Finally calling a sin a sin! If you don’t like this position, too bad. It is what it is…sin.
The Pope can SAY anything. The proof will be when one of these rogue priests blesses a reprobate couple. Will the pope excommunicate that priest or remove him from his position? Don’t bet on it!