ST. LOUIS — A retired police captain was shot to death by looters at a St. Louis pawn shop early Tuesday and his killing apparently was broadcast on Facebook Live.

David Dorn, 77, was shot in the torso about 2:30 a.m. He died on the sidewalk in front of the shop, Lee’s Pawn & Jewelry, at 4123 Martin Luther King Drive.

Police have made no arrests and said they have no suspects.

The Ethical Society of Police, which represents black officers in St. Louis, mourned Dorn as “the type of brother that would’ve given his life to save them if he had to.”

The killing happened on a night of violence and destruction in St. Louis.

Dorn’s wife, Ann Marie Dorn, said her husband was a friend of the pawn shop’s owner and worked for him. He would show up at the shop when burglar alarms sounded to check on the shop, she said. She was too distraught to talk more about her husband.

Son of former police captain killed by looters pleads with criminals: “Step back from what you’re doing”

David Dorn retired in October 2007 from the St. Louis Police Department after 38 years on the job. Dorn rose from rookie patrol officer in 1969 to captain. He was the deputy commander of the Bureau of Patrol Support, which oversees traffic and mounted patrols, commercial vehicles and the tactical unit.

When he retired Dorn then became police chief in Moline Acres.

Tim Fitch, the former St. Louis County police chief, remembered Dorn as a “true public servant.”

Several people on social media said they watched a broadcast on Facebook Live that showed the shooting at the pawn shop. A member of the Ethical Society of Police said the group is aware of the broadcast. One of those who apparently saw it is state Rep. Rasheen Aldridge, D-St. Louis. He told the Post-Dispatch that he was shaken by it.

“Very traumatized right now,” he said in a message to a reporter.

The post was taken down shortly after it was broadcast. A Facebook spokesman, Andy Stone, said he was trying to track down information about the broadcast.

