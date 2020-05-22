Michigan State Attorney General Dana Nessel sent a message to President Donald Trump asking him to put on a face mask for his Ford tour Thursday.

Now she has a different message.

“In Michigan, of course, now that is the law,” Nessel said in an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Thursday. “A court just upheld that, upheld the governor’s orders just hours ago, and even in Ford it is their own policy. The president is like a petulant child who refuses to follow the rules. I have to say, this is no joke.”

“This is not a joke… He’s conveying the worst possible message to people who cannot afford to be on the receiving end of terrible misinformation.” Michigan AG Dana Nessel reacts to Pres. Trump’s refusal to wear a face mask in front of cameras during a tour of a Ford factory. pic.twitter.com/oAsKu05J3x — CNN (@CNN) May 22, 2020

When asked by Blitzer whether he would be welcomed back in Michigan in the future, Nessel said on her behalf, he is not.

Trump did not appear to consistently wear a face mask during his tour of Ford Motor Co. plant in Ypsilanti Thursday, despite being urged to wear one.

Asked by a reporter why he was not wearing a mask, Trump said he had one on in another area of the plant “where they preferred it” during the tour, but took it off before coming before reporters, the pool report said.

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump said. He added it wasn’t necessary to wear a mask around reporters and Ford representatives in the front of the plant because “Everybody’s been tested.” – Source

Nessel told CNN the state would be speaking to Ford about allowing the president to go without a mask for the public portion of the tour in what she said was a violation of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order requiring masks in enclosed public spaces.

The Wacky Do Nothing Attorney General of Michigan, Dana Nessel, is viciously threatening Ford Motor Company for the fact that I inspected a Ventilator plant without a mask. Not their fault, & I did put on a mask. No wonder many auto companies left Michigan, until I came along! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Do nothing A.G. of the Great State of Michigan, Dana Nessel, should not be taking her anger and stupidity out on Ford Motor – they might get upset with you and leave the state, like so many other companies have – until I came along and brought business back to Michigan. JOBS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 22, 2020

Under Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s executive order, face masks are mandatory in public enclosed spaces. Ford policy also requires the use of masks, but previously said it was Trump and the White House’s whether or not he wore one.

Nessel, the state’s chief law enforcement official, sent a letter to the president acknowledging the tour violates Whitmer’s rule against nonessential tours of manufacturing facilities. In the letter, Nessel asked the president to wear the face covering during the tour.

“He is a ridiculous person and I am ashamed to have him be President of the United States of America and I hope that the voters of Michigan will remember this when November comes,” Nessel said on CNN. “That he didn’t care about their safety, he didn’t care about their welfare, he didn’t respect them enough just to engage in the very simple task, the painless task, the easy task, of wearing a mask when he was provided one.”

Free Press Washington correspondent Todd Spangler contributed to this report.

Meredith Spelbring is a news intern with the Detroit Free Press.

