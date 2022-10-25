(The Center Square) – Newly released economic survey data shows two out of three Americans are living paycheck to paycheck as they deal with rising costs.
The research and data group PYMNTS surveyed nearly 3,500 U.S. consumers for the report, which found that two out of three Americans are living paycheck to paycheck.
On top of that, 60% of those surveyed say they have cut spending to deal with inflation.
“Among our findings: 55% have limited spending capacity, 49% have shifted their shopping preferences, and 66% of those living paycheck to paycheck have cut spending, with notable differences reported among rural and urban consumers,” the group said.
These figures come as month after month of federal data has shown that prices have soared in the last two years. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics most recent consumer and producer pricing data showed that prices have risen over 8% in both categories in the last twelve months, far outpacing wage gains for Americans.
On top of that, some categories, like energy costs and grocery prices, have risen much faster, making it hard on many Americans to make ends meet.
The survey backed up that data, with 59% of those who said they are living paycheck to paycheck “noted significant rises in prices for utilities in the past 12 months.”
It’s going to get nothing but worse. Even if Republicans take both Houses there are limits to what they can do.
They can’t stop executive orders.
They can stop future bills from passing unless enough RINOs to vote with Democrats and they may.
Republicans can pass their own bills if the RINOs allow but they can’t make Biden sign them.
Senators like Mitt Romney, Lisa Murkowski and Susan Collins will work with the Democrats.
They can’t stop Biden’s radicals from simply ignoring the Constitution and the law to just do whatever they want as they’ve been doing.
At least maybe voters will begin to understand where the responsibilities lie. Congress cannot work alone.
NOT just congress. ITS also the courts, that need a good reign in…