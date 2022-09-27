THE LEFT’S ABORTION STAND WILL PRODUCE FEWER NEW PROGRESSIVES

“When women are in charge of their own bodies, they have enjoyable sex lives without the fear of unwanted pregnancies. We just have to accept the fact that birth rates will fall.” – Vanessa Nakate

During the 1950s, the Twilight Zone’s Rod Serling did a radio commercial for Planned Parenthood. He stoically said, “At the current birth rate of 4 million births a year, America will not be able to care for many of these unwanted babies. Shame on us for bringing babies into a world that has no room for them. And shame on those who fail to do something about it – when they can. Support Planned Parenthood and have babies only when you want them and only when you can afford them.”

In 1981, Congress passed President Ronald Reagan’s Adolescent Family Life Act. Government invested in programs to prevent teenage pregnancy through “abstinence.” Parents taught their children about sex when they felt they were ready to learn about it. High school students only took one health-ed class that taught reproduction, hygiene, fertilization, family planning and respect for their bodies.

Since the unholy marriage of teacher unions with the federal government, public schools around America have become factories to clone new progressives. From outlawing prayer in classrooms, to making the pledge of allegiance optional, to teaching students about safe sex; and if they have an “accident” they can have an abortion – the public education system has totally failed America.

The adoption of common core, the dictates of federalism and teacher unions, made moral and character education an after-thought. Obsessive talk about social justice, racism, fairness over achievement, and social and economic reparations have replaced vital curriculum that students will need long after graduation. They no longer teach students how to be responsible U.S. citizens.

According to a Guttmacher Institute study, nine out ten teachers surveyed believe students should be taught about contraception and abortion in middle school or sooner no matter what their school district policy is. The vast majority also believe that sex education courses should cover where to go for birth control and abortion, how and when to use a condom, and diverse sexual activities.

Although “abstinence” is still taught in public school sex-ed classes, in the last decade teachers have been focusing on safe sex, birth control, proper use of condoms, abortion, and on sexually transmitted diseases. The average amount of teaching time spent on abstinence is down to 15%.

“That which matters most, must never be replaced by that which matters least.” – Marcus Aurelius

Teachers point to the decline in abortions the past decade as proof teaching sex education at a younger age cuts down on abortions since teens know how to use contraceptives. Yet they neglect to mention contraceptives and abortion cut down the birthrate too low for generation replacement.

When the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade, it was a gift from their progressive god. When voters were about to give Congress back to the GOP, the Democrats turned the midterms from a referendum on Biden and the Democrats’ failures, “into voting for abortion and against the GOP.”

Results from a recent Pew research poll on abortion shows 80% of Democrats say abortion should be legal on demand. This is compared to 38% of Republicans that believe abortion should be legal in most cases with some exceptions. Some 40% of independents favored abortion in most cases.

The U.S. birthrate has been declining since the end of the baby booming 1950s. It accelerated in the 1970s and leveled off due to easy access to abortion and contraceptives. Since 2007, it has been declining and is dangerously low. The fertility rate now sits at 1.61 children per woman in the U.S., the lowest rate in history. And this is well below the necessary replacement fertility rate of 2.1.

“A shrinking population will reduce green house gases which is good for everyone.” – Nancy Pelosi

The replacement fertility rate is what a country must maintain to keep population numbers stable. When the fertility rate falls below replacement level, the population grows older and shrinks, which puts more strain on governments. Today’s babies are tomorrow’s workers, taxpayers and “voters.”

The Democrats depend on idiopathic eccentrics that will need to be replenished. Making abortion the party’s call to arms is “Kevorkian” since Democrats abort twice as many babies as women in the GOP.

“Give me just one generation of youth, and I’ll transform the whole world.” – Vladimir Lenin

A number of recent headlines have attributed our historically low birth rates to an aging population, under reported abortions, contraceptives, and the cost of raising children. Regardless of why the U.S. fertility rate is so low, Democrats are promising young fertile women easier access to abortion.

Anything that lowers the fertility rate will also lower the number of Democratic voters. A new CDC report projects the U.S. fertility rate will continue to decline. Yet Democrats want to repeal the Hyde Amendment to pay for abortions for those on Medicaid who mostly all vote Democrat.

The left has proven, “There is nothing more uncommon than common sense.” – Frank Lloyd Wright

Barack Obama told us, “I won, you lost, numbers don’t lie.” After Roe, 15.7 million children were conceived due to liberal abortion laws, but were never born. That is not only a lot of lives; that is a lot of votes for any political party. In the not so distant future when the last Democrats are standing in line on Election Day, it would be interesting to ask them if he or she is pro life or pro abortion.

According to the CDC, the fertility rate has consistently been below replacement since 2007 and it is expected to continue to decline without incentives for women to have more babies; not less. If Democrats keep the House and increase their numbers in the Senate they will pass legislation that makes abortion on demand as common as going to the dentist yearly to get your teeth cleaned.

At a time America and the rest of the world is facing a fertility crisis, Democrats made abortion at all stages of pregnancy the heartbeat of their campaign. This proves they only care about winning at any cost today with no regard for future Americans. Anything that lowers our fertility rate is bad for America.

“A politician thinks of the next election: a statesman of the next generation.” – C F Clarke

The Democrats have gone too far left to turn back. America has a serious replacement fertility rate problem and instead of incentivizing women to have more babies, the Democrats are promising them more abortions. It is a sad day for America when the Democratic Party can only base its campaigns on unrestricted abortions.

“The great difference between the real statesman and the pretender is; that one sees into the future, while the other regards only the present. One lives for the day, and acts on expedience; the other acts on enduring principles and acts for immortality.” – Edmund Burke