Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke announced the temporary pause of his campaign on Sunday due to illness.

O’Rourke, who is seeking to unseat the Republican incumbent governor, Gregg Abbott, in November, announced on Twitter that he was diagnosed on Friday with a bacterial infection that has forced him to postpone election events.

The former Texas House representative and Democratic gubernatorial candidate said that he was hospitalized at San Antonio’s Methodist Hospital where he received “excellent care and attention, including IV antibiotics and rest.”

Since then, his symptoms have improved, he said, adding that he will continue to rest at his El Paso home in accordance with doctors’ recommendations.

“I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but promise to be back on the road with you as soon as I am able,” he said.

The announcement comes after he left a San Antonio book signing event on Friday due to illness, the Corpus Christi Caller Times reported.

Other events canceled over the weekend included stops in Three Rivers, Corpus Cristi and Goliad, according to the local newspaper.

The illness sidelines O’Rourke as he has been on the campaign trail for weeks as he attempts to best Abbott, who is seeking a third term in office, in the Nov. 8 election.

Copyright 2022 United Press International, Inc. (UPI).

Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI’s prior written consent.

—-

This content is published through a licensing agreement with Acquire Media using its NewsEdge technology.