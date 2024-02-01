A Sign of Weakness GOPUSA Staff | Feb 1, 2024 | Cartoons | 4 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 4.9/5. From 15 votes. Please wait... Share:
The treasonous, corrupt, sock-puppet Joe B. OBiden is the puppet of the treasonous, traitorous Barack Obama.
WHO himself, was a puppet of iran it seems.
Under Biden, the USA is beginning to look like the little runt on the playground getting beaten up by the bully. It’s about time that “We the people” oust him, and install a real president that puts America first, not the terrorists. (Biden is largely responsible for most of the terrorist activities – Oct 7 etc. that have been happening.)
IT should be, but in recent polls, Biden’s actually UP Against Trump in several states.. which scares the HELL out of me.