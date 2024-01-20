Swatting Congress GOPUSA Staff | Jan 20, 2024 | Cartoons | 2 Rate this item:1.002.003.004.005.00Submit Rating Rating: 5.0/5. From 13 votes. Please wait... Share:
The congressional treasonous, destructive, unethical, dishonest, immoral, woke, socialist Democrat Party and their corrupt puppet president Joe Beijing Biden will say or do ANYTHING to take our money and dictate what we can buy or do. RINOs are just Democrats in disguise.
The majority of Republicans in congress are useless, wimpy, self-serving, professional politicians, who look after their own interests before the best interest of our country. 🙁 🙁
I’ve always said, “Don’t steal. The government hates competition.”