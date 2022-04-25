A Florida Sheriff made his way into the national discussion this week because he is encouraging homeowners to shoot anyone who breaks into their home.
Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson, in fact, reportedly took it a step further, and said it’s his preference that homeowners shoot burglars.
“If somebody is breaking into your house, you’re more than welcome to shoot at them in Santa Rosa County,” Johnson said, according to the Miami Herald. “We prefer that you do actually.”
Johnson made his statement while discussing the arrest of Brandon J. Harris, who he said his department has arrested 17 times. And, the Herald reported, Harris faces seven charges after his latest arrest in the Pace neighborhood.
Johnson said his officers responded to the neighborhood and set up a perimeter, according to the Herald, after a call came in for a suspicious person there. The Herald said that, about 40 minutes after that call, a homeowner in the neighborhood took a couple of shots at Harris.
Harris is alleged to have broken into several homes, and Johnson said he was caught jumping out of a bedroom window of one of the homes in the Pace neighborhood. Harris was not hit by the shots, but he was cut by fencing, according to the Herald.
Johnson said the homeowner who took the shot at Harris has not revealed themselves. And that, apparently, is what set the stage for his speech on self defense while welcoming them to come forward.
“I guess they think they did something wrong,” he said. “Which they did not.”
“Come see us,” he added, according to the Herald. “We have a gun safety class we put on every other Saturday, and if you take that, you’ll shoot a lot better and hopefully save taxpayer’s money.”
Bingo!!!!
A 12 gage shotgun loaded with #6 shot, turns the burglars into hamburger without doing much damage to your house.
Unlike 9mm or .45 which can go through the wall, threatening others…
Let’s hear it for this Sheriff—one with a sound mind and good common sense. And I hope the homeowners aren’t treated as criminals afterwards with their guns being taken away.
Good advice from the law enforcement end of things but zealous liberal prosecutors with nothing to do since the release of real criminals will go after the home owners defending their property as a threat to society!
I HOPE NOT> NO home owner should be ‘gone after’ merely for shooting someone breaking into their home.
Wait a minute ! Where does anyone think this kind of thing is going ? While I admit that the taxpayers could use a break, with all of the spewing-resources Demorats have instituted. And that, coupled with catch and release, as is evident is Harris’s case, has lead half way to a criminal free-for-all on our resources. But all out war on criminals has no place in our society … yet.
BULL.. iMO its high time we did an all-out war, on these repeat offenders. AND THE DA’s, lawyers and politicans WHO KEEP RELEASING THEM.
All out war on criminals is EXACTLY what our society needs. Double tap.
Really, Oldclimber? We tried voting , you can see how that worked out. If someone breaks into my home they are not going to walk out! If you want to try a different approach on burglars, be my guest. I realize I am most likely in a different position than you, I’m in Wyoming where most of us still live by the Code of the West. We still keep a tight rein on must of our elected officials, nothing like a tall horse and a short rope to keep them in line. Not saying we don’t have one slip through on occasion but Liz Cheney will be gone in November.
If someone breaks into my home I will shoot them then then call for his body to be picked up you know very well he would be released no charges will be brought up because America is to be blame for his crime
Your post is exactly what will happen if some scumbag breaks into my home, and many, many other ex-military members homes. Most of us know how to handle and use weapons so that doesn’t present a problem for us. Just make sure the body stays IN the house until the police gets there, that way the left wing democrats can’t say we took the law into our own hands and killed some poor misunderstood person just walking by outside.
But you know democrats will cry foul. The criminals family will get on the local news and cry we want justice !!
Let’s go back to the good ole Western days!