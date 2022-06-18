President Joe Biden is helped by U.S. Secret Service agents after he fell trying to get off his bike to greet a crowd on a trail at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe Biden fell off his bike today while riding near his Delaware home. He got back on the bike and rode away.
The video and pictures below tell the story.
Is he blaming his dog or just trying to keep it from biting someone? —— President Joe Biden communicates to his dog Commander after greeting a crowd at Gordons Pond in Rehoboth Beach, Del., Saturday, June 18, 2022. Biden fell as he tried get off his bike to greet the crowd along the trail. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta
Geez, another failure .. Getting to be a very long list.
Took the training wheels off too early.