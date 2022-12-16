The city of Denver declared a state of emergency on Thursday in order to stave off a local humanitarian crisis amid an influx of illegal aliens from the southern border, mainly from El Paso, Texas.
Mayor Michael Hancock, a Democrat, issued the declaration as several hundred illegal aliens, mostly from Central and South America, have arrived in the state in just the past few days alone.
“Let me be frank: This influx of migrants, the unanticipated nature of their arrival, and our current space and staffing challenges have put an immense strain on city resources to the level where they’re on the verge of reaching a breaking point at this time,” Hancock said at a news conference on Thursday.
“What I don’t want to see is a local humanitarian crisis of unsheltered migrants on our hands because of a lack of resources,” the mayor added.
According to Hancock’s office, more than 900 aliens have arrived in Denver over the past several months, including more than 600 people since Dec. 2.
Another 247 aliens have arrived since Monday alone, while 75 turned up at a local homeless shelter overnight on Thursday evening, according to his office.
Denver ‘On the Verge of Reaching Breaking Point’
Approximately 404 aliens are currently being accommodated in the city’s emergency shelters, including 102 at church and nonprofit shelter sites, the mayor’s office said.
The “anticipated nature” of the arrival of the influx of illegal aliens has placed extreme pressure on the city’s efforts to shelter them, leading to limited space which is being further exacerbated by a lack of staffing, Hancock’s office said during Thursday’s news conference, noting that winter weather was set to make the situation worse.
Hancock added that Denver is currently “at the level where we are on the verge of reaching breaking point at this time.”
“The declaration is another tool in the toolbox to help serve the increasing number of migrants arriving in Denver, particularly as winter weather sets in,” Hancock said.
Under the emergency declaration, Gov. Jared Polis, a Democrat, will be alerted that Denver is enacting a state of emergency.
Denver will then be able to access additional emergency resources to help manage the influx of aliens, and will also be able to continue requesting financial assistance from various funding sources.
Hancock said that, together with community partners, and the help of local churches and nonprofits, the city continues to provide aliens—the majority of which are coming to the city having entered the United States through El Paso, Texas—with emergency shelter.
Hancock Takes Aim at Biden Admin
Denver has already forked out more than $800,000 on the illegal alien sheltering effort, and that number is expected to increase significantly.
A majority of the aliens who have arrived in Denver are from Venezuela, according to Hancock, and are fleeing a political and humanitarian crisis in their home country.
The mayor took aim at the Biden administration for failing to address the “critical situation” or respond adequately, despite being aware of it.
“It is at a crisis point right now and cities all over this country are being forced to deal with something we’re not equipped to deal with,” he said.
The mayor’s declaration comes shortly before the end of the Trump-era Title 42 program that allowed Border Patrol agents to turn illegal aliens back to their country immediately if they were deemed to pose a health threat amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Title 42, which helped stem the tide of illegal immigration and has been used millions of times to expel aliens since March 2020, is set to end on Dec. 21.
The Department of Homeland Security has unveiled a plan (pdf) to help deal with the influx of migrants attempting to enter the United States once Title 42 is dropped, including closing gaps along the southwest border wall, creating more temporary detention tents, and increasing prosecutions of smugglers.
However, the department has said that it expects around 9,000 to 14,000 illegal aliens to cross the border daily.
Remember, he’s part of the Democrat political machine that’s allowing this to happen right from the very top. Did they open the flood gates to punish the red states? The problem is the incoming crowd were drawn to the sanctuary states and cities which true blue and now they’re stuck with them
Better call Biden, demand he stop this. After all the puppet masters said these people would be going to RED states.
And You know who has to work, pay taxes to support these Bidenite illegal immigrants!
SO a few THOUSAND Is a ‘crisis’ in his state..
BUT MILLIONS CROSSING the border in just two years.. WHAT THE HELL IS THAT!?
I am so tired of seeing headlines like this.
Morons—it is very simple—if you do what it takes to stop the invasion, then the problems resulting from such a thing go away. Are some things just too simple to understand??
You see the problem—you do nothing about the problem—you are astounded at the aftermath—and then you play stupid as though you don’t know what to do about it. Just for sh**s and giggles, you might try actually doing something to stop the insanity.
Get rid of all WElfare and other entitlements for illegals.
STOP Promising them amnesty.
GET HOT AND HEAVY about kicking them the hell out..
DO those, and you soon will see LESS coming in!
dude just light up a doobie and go with it.
left wing hypocrisy and the un-educated lap it up.
But … but … but, you said we are a nation of immigrants and that all humas deserve respect (and sanctuary) – could it be that now you understand the cost of illegal aliens that you are crying foul??!!
welcome to our side!
Duh, duh, duh! Look Democrat voters. You voted for this feckless mayor, you voted for the dunce, grifter Biden. What did you expect would happen? When you vote for these policies, these are the consequences. For the last time, WAKE UP!
When you vote for unmitigated Communist hypocrites who hate this country and want to turn it into a glorified version of North Korea this is what you get.
They don’t want to fix the problem they just want more taxpayer money to move around and play with. They get this pot of money to disburse and never seem to know where it all goes; they just know they need more and more. I love how letting all these people cross our border illegally without a plan always comes as a surprise when they show up in cities that declared they were sanctuary cities. I guess when you say and do things for perceived grad optics with no plan you start to look like a fool! Funny how dems create these problems and act shocked when they can’t hide from their poor decisions. We have a 40+ year high inflation rate and just continue to find was to spend more money we don’t have. I guess if you operate your household budget the way our politicians operate our country’s budget, you fail to see the problem
Exactly. FOR YEARS these leftists have been whining “you are racist/bigoted, for daring to criticize illegal invaders’..
BUT NOW ITS IN THEIR OWN yard, they whine WE need to pay THEM MORE..
You wanted it. YOU PAY FOR IT.
I find it amazing these states never thought there was an issue with illegals rampaging into the U.S. until it hit their state/home.
To stop the flow of Illegal aliens, you must plug the hole,(The Wall)
Man it 24/7 with armed drones
Next vote out all the morons that are destroying America
Like always, when SOMEONE ELSE HAS to foot the bill, they don’t see a problem.
BUT MAKE THEM PAY, and it now IS a problem.
There is really nothing more to add to the posts already written. It just defies all logic that we are in the mess we are in right now. How could millions of adults vote for these idiots knowing what they would do?
It’s not necessarily “millions” of voters; it’s the idiots who decided to “stuff it” (referring to the drop boxes). These are the first point of contact responsible for the mess we currently have.
Mr. Mayor your crappy Rat Party wanted to be a sanctuary state! Your horrible governor and past governor Hickenlooper have ruined your entire state. Enjoy your drug addicted and psychotic constituents!♀️
This is a typical as long “as it’s in your back yard and not mine”. Suck it up buttercup!
This cats still wearing a mask. He checks all the boxes!
And Biden just sits there with his thumb up his senile old *** and apparently could care less. Apparently the Democrat Party’s vision for America is a dumping ground for the world’s excess population.
Simple keep Title 42 and utilize it effectively. Provide additional BP and ICE personnel at the borders to ensure no illegal invasion continues.
AND FOR GOT SAKE. STop accepting those who DO CROSS, and willingly send them FURTHER INTO OUR nation, then just dump them off…
Denver is a de facto Sanctuary City: “Denver is sending a clear and resolute message to our community that we stand with the immigrant [legal and illegal] and refugee communities and are committed to remaining a city that is safe and welcoming for all.” (Michael Hancock 2017)
The Denver Dems are now just trying to extort Federal funding to help subsidize their illegal policies…
Just feed them bread and water as you bus them to Washington D.C.